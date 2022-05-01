BLM launches salvage project in Tamarack burn area

CARSON CITY – The Bureau of Land Management this week said it had approved and launched a process to conduct a timber sale and salvage process to remove trees killed in a portion of the Tamarack Fire burn area. The contracting process will continue for the next 30-60 days, and salvage operations will be conducted from mid-July through mid-October of this year.

About 130 acres of the Tamarack Fire’s nearly 10,000 acres of burn area are proposed for the salvage operation. Trees to be removed are near roads, trails and camping areas within the Indian Creek Recreation Area near Markleeville, California.

“The goal of the Tamarack Fire Salvage Project is to remove fire-killed trees within striking distance to roads, trails, and camping areas in the Indian Creek Recreation Area before they become a public safety hazard,” said Kim Dow, Sierra Front Field Manager.

After the dead trees are removed, a reforestation operation will take place. BLM officials said the plan is to plan a mixture of tree species over about 400 areas of the fire’s burn area within the next five years.

“The reforestation project will focus on the goals of creating a healthy, ecologically diverse, and fire resilient fuel break along the main access road into the Indian Creek Campground,” officials said.

For information on the project visit https://go.usa.gov/xuUCp .

Source: BLM