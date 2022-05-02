Winter Weather Advisory issued for Big Island Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 04:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bastrop; Blanco; Burnet; Gillespie; Hays; Lee; Llano; Travis; Williamson DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Generally visibility of one to two miles, with localized low lying areas dropping to visibility of one half to one quarter mile. * WHERE...Low lying areas and areas along rivers, creeks, and streams in Llano, Burnet, Williamson, Gillespie, Blanco, Hays, Travis, Bastrop and Lee Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Comments / 0