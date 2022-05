As we roll into May, the Yankees are in first place and possess the best record in the American League. The Mets are also in first place and own the best record in the National League. This is quite fun if you root for the Yankees or Mets or write headlines for the New York tabloids. A little reminder, however: The last season both teams actually finished the year in first place was 2006.

