Bear Trap Fire burning 1,209 acres; 0% contained

By Scott Brown
 4 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bear Trap Fire started burning May 1, 2022, around noon in Bear Trap Canyon in the San Mateo Mountains, Magdalena Ranger District in the Cibola National Forest.

  • Start Date: May 1, 2022 at 12:00 p.m.
  • Location: Bear Trap Canyon
  • Containment: 0%
  • Size: 1,209 acres
  • Structures Threatened: No
  • Structures Burned: No
  • Evacuations: No
  • Cause: Under investigation
  • Total Personnel:  Firefighters from the Cibola National Forest, BLM are on scene with 6 Type 6 Engines, 3 Type 2 Handcrew, 1 Type 2 Module, Type 2 & 3 Helicopters, Overhead, Air Tankers, Water Tenders, and Retardant Drops.
  • Area Vegetation: Pine, Piñon-juniper, and grass.
  • Ownership(s): Public

Smoke from the Bear Trap Fire may be visible in Alamo, Datil, and Magdalena. People who are smoke-sensitive with heart disease or respiratory problems should take precautionary measures.

