Bear Trap Fire burning 1,209 acres; 0% contained

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bear Trap Fire started burning May 1, 2022, around noon in Bear Trap Canyon in the San Mateo Mountains, Magdalena Ranger District in the Cibola National Forest.

Start Date: May 1, 2022 at 12:00 p.m.

Location: Bear Trap Canyon

Containment: 0%

Size: 1,209 acres

Structures Threatened: No

Structures Burned: No

Evacuations: No

Cause: Under investigation

Total Personnel: Firefighters from the Cibola National Forest, BLM are on scene with 6 Type 6 Engines, 3 Type 2 Handcrew, 1 Type 2 Module, Type 2 & 3 Helicopters, Overhead, Air Tankers, Water Tenders, and Retardant Drops.

Area Vegetation: Pine, Piñon-juniper, and grass.

Ownership(s): Public

Smoke from the Bear Trap Fire may be visible in Alamo, Datil, and Magdalena. People who are smoke-sensitive with heart disease or respiratory problems should take precautionary measures.

