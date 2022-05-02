Bear Trap Fire burning 1,209 acres; 0% contained
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bear Trap Fire started burning May 1, 2022, around noon in Bear Trap Canyon in the San Mateo Mountains, Magdalena Ranger District in the Cibola National Forest.
- Start Date: May 1, 2022 at 12:00 p.m.
- Location: Bear Trap Canyon
- Containment: 0%
- Size: 1,209 acres
- Structures Threatened: No
- Structures Burned: No
- Evacuations: No
- Cause: Under investigation
- Total Personnel: Firefighters from the Cibola National Forest, BLM are on scene with 6 Type 6 Engines, 3 Type 2 Handcrew, 1 Type 2 Module, Type 2 & 3 Helicopters, Overhead, Air Tankers, Water Tenders, and Retardant Drops.
- Area Vegetation: Pine, Piñon-juniper, and grass.
- Ownership(s): Public
Smoke from the Bear Trap Fire may be visible in Alamo, Datil, and Magdalena. People who are smoke-sensitive with heart disease or respiratory problems should take precautionary measures.
