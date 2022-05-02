UPDATE: Advisory canceled, Hamilton man found safe

UPDATE: 8:19 a.m. - May 2, 2021

HELENA - The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Mario Locatelli has of Hamilton been canceled.

The 89-year-old has been located and is safe.

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office thanks everyone for their assistance.

(first report: 6:41 p.m. - May 1, 2022)

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for 89-year-old Mario Locatelli of Hamilton.

Mario left his home in Hamilton on Saturday, headed to Parawon, UT. He did not arrive at his destination and has not been seen since. There is concern for Mario's safety as he suffers from dementia.

Mario is described as white, 140 pounds, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and bald with blue eyes. He was believed to be driving a gray 2018 Toyota Tacoma Double pickup, license MG0AT.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office at (406) 363-3033, or call 911.

Montana Department of Justice