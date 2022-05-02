ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magna, UT

Driver critically injured in crash on slick, rainy Utah highway

By Spencer Burt
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
MAGNA, Utah — One person was injured Sunday afternoon in a crash caused by hydroplaning on a highway in Magna.

Around 2 p.m., a car was heading east on State Route 201 near 9200 West when the vehicle started to hydroplane and the driver lost control. It then went across the median and collided with an oncoming SUV, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Five people were in the SUV, and two of them suffered non-serious injuries.

