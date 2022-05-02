Local organizers host Mayday Festival of Resistance in honor of International Workers Day

Hundreds came out to Bushwick Sunday to party at the annual Mayday Festival of Resistance.

The festival was organized by a local community organization called Mayday Space in honor of International Workers Day.

The volunteer-led event aims to highlight the different kinds of grassroots movements and organizations here in the city.

It is the first festival back since the pandemic started and hundreds of people showed up to listen to music and highlight recent wins for workers in labor struggles across the city.