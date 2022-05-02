JP deputies to get more money after tax vote

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputies are getting a raise, thanks to voters.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto said before Saturday's election that starting deputy pay would increase to about $45,000 per year.

Currently, the starting salary is less than $39,000.

Meanwhile jail staff starting pay increases from $35,500 to $39,000 per year.

Employees at the 911 center will see starting salaries go to $36,000. It was $32,000.

Jefferson Parish voters approved an additional 7-mill property tax.

It passed with 74% of the vote. Voter turnout was just 10%.