On Tuesday, May 3, at about 12:23 p.m., an individual came to the Barton County Sheriff’s Office to get a VIN inspection for an out-of-state title. In order to get an inspection, identification is required. The man provided the records clerk with a driver’s license, as is customary, the clerk ran a check for wants and warrants. The records officer discovered the man, later identified as Kris Hanson, age 57 of Wichita, had outstanding warrants from Benton County, Arkansas. Hanson was wanted for failing to appear on a larceny case.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO