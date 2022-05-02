Portland-based Dregs Vodka donates 100% of proceeds to charity

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The owner of a notorious cat in Bellevue named “Miska” has won a $125,000 settlement from Bellevue and King County. The outcome followed a three-year court battle. The litigation stemmed from about $30,000 in fines and more than 30 violations for the cat’s alleged...
May 4 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Massachusetts said a family who rescued a "lost puppy" found on a busy road were shocked to learn the animal was actually a baby coyote. The Cape Wildlife Center in Cape Cod said in a Facebook post that a family spotted the small canine wandering alone at the side of a busy road.
May 4 (UPI) -- A Texas family's 2-year-old Great Dane was dubbed the tallest dog in the world by Guinness World Records after being officially measured at 3 feet, 5.18 inches tall. Guinness announced Zeus, a dog belonging to Brittany Davis of Bedford, is now the holder of the record...
OREGON, USA — Many Oregon hospitals and patients are juggling the challenge of overcapacity, but this time not from COVID-19. Linda Briggs, 80, of Newport is dealing with the issue firsthand. Her husband Joseph Michael Carrigan is in his 70s and fell this past weekend, breaking his hip. Upon...
PORTLAND, Ore. — The U.S. Supreme Court's leaked draft opinion that would reverse the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling has a lot of people worried about abortion rights across the country. Kim Clark has been busy answering questions about what it all means for states in the Pacific Northwest....
PORTLAND, Ore. — With the U.S. Supreme Court expected to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling that protects abortion rights across the country, based on a leaked draft opinion, focus has shifted to abortions at the state level. So, how many abortions are provided in Oregon each year, how...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Experts are already predicting a high-risk wildfire season for the Pacific Northwest this summer, and it’s never too early to make sure your property is prepared. Arborist Jeff Moore works for Urban Forest Pro in Portland. He said it's important for homeowners to inspect their...
PORTLAND, Ore. — The City Club of Portland held a primary debate for the top Republican candidates for Oregon governor on Tuesday, and the first question was about Monday's news of a leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court that would overturn Roe v. Wade. The question highlighted...
EVERETT, Wash. — Since January, a massive mountain of garbage has been growing at the Airport Road transfer station near Everett. The stinky pileup almost touches the warehouse ceiling. The sour stench is drifting further and further down the road. But the real danger is the organic matter decomposing...
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Interstate Bridge Replacement (IBR) program team unveiled the last of their recommendations for the configuration of the proposed new bridge on Thursday. The most notable choice was the recommendation of just one set of auxiliary lanes, for an overall width of eight traffic lanes. That's...
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — In this week's Let's Get Out There, we head to Union Ridge Elementary School in Ridgefield, Wash. The second graders took a field trip months in the making to nearby Abrams Park for a special kind of "release" party. “There's a nice sidewalk all the way...
PORTLAND, Ore. — A federally mandated count of the Portland metro area's homeless population was released Wednesday for the first time since 2019 after being postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Point-in-Time (PIT) survey counted 6,633 people living without a home in all three counties on the night of...
PACIFIC CITY, Ore. — A new Southern Resident killer whale calf may have been born into the K pod for the first time in 11 years, according to the Center for Whale Research. A video posted to YouTube shows what appears to be a "very young calf" near K20, otherwise known as Spock, off the coast of Pacific City, Ore. The calf would be the first viable baby born into the K pod since 2011 when K44 was born.
Don’t let the calendar fool you! May 4 is an intergalactic holiday to many. "Star Wars Day" is celebrated every May 4 and let us be among the first to say, “May the Fourth be with you!”. One of the most spectacular Star Wars collections just so happens...
PORTLAND, Oregon — These days, you can connect with just about anyone instantly, thanks to technology. But a local nonprofit is helping strangers connect in a more old fashioned way. The program is called Dear Stranger. Oregon Humanities started it eight years ago, in line with their mission of...
SEATTLE — Two bald eagles were seen fighting for hours in the backyard of a Seattle home on Sunday. Pictures and video show the eagles grasping onto each other with their talons outside of a home in the Meadowbrook neighborhood. Kim McCormick, who submitted the photos to KING 5, said the birds began fighting outside her neighbor's home around 6 p.m. and stop until 11 p.m.
