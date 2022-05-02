Portland-based Dregs Vodka donates 100% of proceeds to charity

PACIFIC CITY, Ore. — A new Southern Resident killer whale calf may have been born into the K pod for the first time in 11 years, according to the Center for Whale Research. A video posted to YouTube shows what appears to be a "very young calf" near K20, otherwise known as Spock, off the coast of Pacific City, Ore. The calf would be the first viable baby born into the K pod since 2011 when K44 was born.

PACIFIC CITY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO