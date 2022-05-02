ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Marriage in the air after missing appointment in Las Vegas

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=446gu4_0fQ3eH3J00

Las Vegas is the wedding capital of the world.

However, when an Oklahoma bride wasn't able to get to the city, she decided to walk down the aisle on a plane.

The bride and groom planned to get hitched in Las Vegas, but their connecting flight out of Dallas was canceled. It forced them to miss their appointment with the chapel.

They were put on another flight, and when an ordained minister heard their story, he offered to marry the couple himself.

The bride joked with the pilot about a plane wedding. The pilot said, "Let's do it!"

The flight crew decorated the cabin with toilet paper streamers. As luck would have it, there was even a professional photographer on board.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Marriages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy