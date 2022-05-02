Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet tests positive for COVID-19

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet released a statement Sunday saying he tested positive for COVID-19.

Bennet said he was only experiencing minor symptoms, and is both vaccinated and boosted.

“I tested positive for COVID-19 today. I am vaccinated and boosted and thankfully experiencing only minor, cold-like symptoms. I will work virtually while quarantining in Denver according to the guidance set forth by the Senate Attending Physician,” Bennet's statement read.

