ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet tests positive for COVID-19

By Sydnee Scofield
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JEWUR_0fQ3e5Xq00

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet released a statement Sunday saying he tested positive for COVID-19.

Bennet said he was only experiencing minor symptoms, and is both vaccinated and boosted.

“I tested positive for COVID-19 today. I am vaccinated and boosted and thankfully experiencing only minor, cold-like symptoms. I will work virtually while quarantining in Denver according to the guidance set forth by the Senate Attending Physician,” Bennet's statement read.

The post Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet tests positive for COVID-19 appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 17

Richard Lujan
4d ago

yes sir they're getting ready to bring covid-19 just before the elections so they can try to push through false voting we will not let it stand

Reply
5
Vern Glass
4d ago

there getting ready to try and bring back the covid don't let them do this again we are the government and we are the power of the United States

Reply
5
Depcom
4d ago

🤣🤣🤣🤣 The latest criminal politician to pull the shortest " covid positive announcement straw" and do his part in reinforcing the CONvid Propaganda in the minds of the masses!

Reply
3
Related
Must Read Alaska

Sarah Palin appears to be suddenly comprehending what Ballot Measure 2 — Ranked Choice Voting — means to Alaska elections

Sarah Palin, who filed for Congress on April 1 to fill the seat of the late Congressman Don Young, seems genuinely surprised at Alaska’s crazy new voting system. On her Instagram page, it’s almost as if she had not been paying attention for the past two years to the mischief that Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s former campaign team had put together — a wild and wooly jungle primary with no party sideboards, and a Ranked Choice Voting general election. Voters approved Ballot Measure 2 in 2020, as they were told it would remove Outside “dark money” from elections.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Coronavirus
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Health
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate

WASHINGTON – The House earlier this month passed a bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, and now the focus shifts to the Senate to see if the Democratic majority passes similar legislation.  The House bill was approved on April 1 by a 220-204 margin, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats voting against it. The […] The post After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bennet
KRDO News Channel 13

Unsafe levels of total yeast, mold found in marijuana at two Colorado Springs stores

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The state is warning Coloradans about potentially unsafe levels of Total Yeast and Mold on Medical Marijuana flowers being sold in Colorado Springs. According to the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the unsafe levels were detected in bud/shake/trim from Harvest Batches The post Unsafe levels of total yeast, mold found in marijuana at two Colorado Springs stores appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
CBS Denver

Missouri, Iowa Shops Admit To Conspiring With Colorado Company To Illegally Alter Emissions Systems On Dozens Of Diesel Trucks

(CBS4) — Denver-based federal prosecutors have negotiated plea deals with representatives of two out-of-state diesel repair shops which had the alleged help of a Colorado business for several years while the three performed emissions “delete jobs” on the engines of nearly one hundred large diesel trucks. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado (USACO) made the announcement in mid-April that ownership of Endrizzi Diesel of Bolivar, Missouri, and Pro Diesel Inc. of Des Moines, Iowa, reached plea agreements with its prosecutors. The illegal modifications violated the Clean Air Act, the USACO stated in its press release. Ownership of each business...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Gov. Jared Polis’ Office Reviewing JonBenet Ramsey Petition For More DNA Evidence

By Danielle Chavira (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis’ office said on April 30 it is reviewing a petition calling for advanced DNA technology in the case of JonBenet Ramsey. JonBenet died more than 25 years ago in her home in Boulder. The petition calls for an end to the conspiracy theories and “false investigative starts.” JonBenet’s father tells CBS4 he endorses this petition and helped present it to a conference in Las Vegas. “JonBenét Ramsey deserves justice and new advances in DNA technology finally make that possible. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, you are the only person with enough power and independence in...
BOULDER, CO
thecentersquare.com

Conservatives urge Paxton, Abbott to declare border crisis an 'invasion'

(The Center Square) – For nearly a year, conservatives in Texas have been calling on state Attorney General Ken Paxton and Gov. Greg Abbott to declare the influx of people and drugs illegally entering Texas as an invasion. It’s been a month since Republican state Rep. Matt Krause, chair...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Senate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Record

Four towns just said no to marijuana sales, but how strong is rural Colorado’s distaste for weed?

HOOPER — Charlie Williams doesn’t believe there should be stores selling pot in his tiny town deep in the San Luis Valley. The 67-year-old pastor isn’t alone. Two dozen of his fellow residents joined him last month in successfully turning down — 25 to 18 — a measure that would have allowed recreational and medical cannabis sales in this town of fewer than 100 just west of Great Sand Dunes National Park & Preserve.
HOOPER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy