Luke Hawx Playing Steve Austin In This Week’s Young Rock

WWE has announced a new multi-year partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) to support the Be A Star anti-bullying program. Here’s a press release:. Yesterday afternoon, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) and WWE announced a new multi-year, national partnership to support the “Be a STAR” bullying prevention program and help create a safe after-school environment for kids to learn and grow. The “Be a STAR” program provides students the tools they need to drive effective learning, decision making, creativity, relationships and mental health. Since 2011, “Be a STAR” bullying prevention rallies, resources and programs have reached more than 500,000 children globally. By developing each child’s emotional intelligence, children can become happier, healthier and more compassionate – leading to a drastic increase in the ability to manage conflict and reducing the amount of bullying instances.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO