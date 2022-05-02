ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Hawx Playing Steve Austin In This Week’s Young Rock

By Jeremy Thomas
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s episode of Young Rock will feature a Texas Rattlesnake, with Luke Hawx playing Steve Austin in Tuesday’s show. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posted to his Instagram account to share pics from this week’s episode, which will feature Hawx as Austin as well as protrayals of Mankind, The Undertaker, Hunter...

411mania.com

411mania.com

411mania.com

W. Morrissey on Angering Triple H After Going Off-Script at WWE SummerSlam

– During a recent edition of The Sessions, Impact Wrestling talent W. Morrissey (aka former WWE star Big Cass) spoke to Renee Paquette about an issue when he and former tag partner Enzo Amore angered Triple H when they went off-script at WWE SummerSlam 2016. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
WWE
Hall’s WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Review 5.3.22

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. It’s Spring Breakin, which is somehow a name that has never been used before. It’s one of those big time shows that has a pair of title matches included, capped off by Joe Gacy challenging Bron Breakker for the NXT Title. The show is looking stacked enough to be good so let’s get to it.
ORLANDO, FL
WWE Reportedly Nixed Big Match From Main Event Tapings

On Monday, the WWE Main Event tapings were recorded prior to RAW and featured Tommaso Ciampa vs. Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez vs. T-BAR. During his match, Ciampa worked as a babyface. Fightful Select is reporting that WWE originally had Ciampa vs. Finn Balor internally scheduled for the Main Event...
WWE
WWE Announces New Partnership With Boys & Girls Clubs of America

WWE has announced a new multi-year partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) to support the Be A Star anti-bullying program. Here’s a press release:. Yesterday afternoon, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) and WWE announced a new multi-year, national partnership to support the “Be a STAR” bullying prevention program and help create a safe after-school environment for kids to learn and grow. The “Be a STAR” program provides students the tools they need to drive effective learning, decision making, creativity, relationships and mental health. Since 2011, “Be a STAR” bullying prevention rallies, resources and programs have reached more than 500,000 children globally. By developing each child’s emotional intelligence, children can become happier, healthier and more compassionate – leading to a drastic increase in the ability to manage conflict and reducing the amount of bullying instances.
WWE
Joe Koff Issues Statement on ROH Sale to Tony Khan Closing

ROH’s sale to Tony Khan has officially been completed, and former COO Joe Koff issued a statement reflecting on his time at the promotion. As noted earlier today, Tony Khan confirmed that the deal for his purchase of ROH closed today and he is the official owner of the company.
WWE
Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

– PWInsider reports that the Tables Match featuring W. Morrissey vs. Brian Myers will be the opening match on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The show will start at 8:00 pm EST. Meanwhile, tonight’s Before The Impact will feature Gisele Shaw vs. Madison Rayne. The show...
WWE
Updated Card For This Weekend’s WWE Live Event in New Jersey

WWE is holding a Saturday Night’s Main Event house show in Trenton, New Jersey this weekend and an updated lineup is online. You can check out the updated card below for the show, per PWInsider:. * WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre. * Raw Women’s Championship...
TRENTON, NJ
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Wrestling Inc:. * The Dark Order’s Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, 10 and Alan Angels defeated Josh Fuller, Ryan Mooney and...
WWE
AEW President Tony Khan Announces “Dream Match” For Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan has announced a “dream match” for Dynamite which airs Wednesday on TBS. The match will be an Owen Hart Foundation Cup Qualifying Match featuring Rey Fenix vs. Dante Martin, taking place in Baltimore, Maryland. Below is the updated card for Dynamite tomorrow:. * ROH...
BALTIMORE, MD
Updated Lineup For Impact Under Siege

Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for Under Siege following this week’s episode. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs on May 7th on Impact! Plus:. * Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Tomohiro Ishii. * Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: Violent...
WWE
Mayans M.C. Showrunner Says CM Punk’s Role Was Specifically Created For Him

CM Punk’s new recurring role on Mayans M.C. was one written specifically for the AEW star, as the FX series’ showrunner has revealed. As noted earlier, Punk appeared as a character named Paul, a fellow military vet of Vincent Vargas’ Gilly. The role will be a recurring one for Punk on the Sons of Anarchy spinoff and showrunner Elgin James spoke with GameSpot about Punk’s appearance. You can check out some highlights below:
COMBAT SPORTS
Livestream Online For This Week’s Before The Impact

Gisele Shaw battles Tenille Dashwood on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the pre-show episode, which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT with the following description:. Josh Mathews and Gia Miller preview this weekend’s massive UNDER...
WWE

