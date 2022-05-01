A Guide to Orlando’s Best Private Dining Rooms

Whether you are looking for a space to accommodate 2 people or 500, certain celebrations call for an extra special setting. We've compiled a guide to help you navigate your way through the ample selection of private dining rooms in Orlando to find the best one to suit your needs. Note that many dining venues labeled for small group and large group dining are also available to reserve for an intimate party of two.

Updated April 2022

INTIMATE PRIVATE DINING – TABLES FOR TWO

Kres Chophouse

17 W. Church Street, Orlando

Sitting in a 1930’s landmark building, Kres Chophouse takes a traditional setting and marries it with a modern and eclectic menu. This intimate setting will make your special evening memorable.

Only parties of 6 or less are being accepted at this time

Call (407) 447-7950 to plan your perfect dinner setting.

The Tennessee Truffle

125 W 1st Street, Sanford

A beloved addition to Sanford, The Tennessee Truffle is a southern restaurant you can rent for an intimate meal for two. A perfect way to celebrate your next special occasion.

8-10 course meal, fully customized based on preferences (arranged in advance)

Entire restaurant space for two any evening of the week

Choose from a beer or wine pairing

The Tennessee Truffle is also available for larger groups and parties with a food/beverage minimum. For details, pricing and reservations, call (407) 942-3977.

Christner’s

729 Lee Rd, Orlando

Considered a favorite in the Orlando community for over 21 years, Christner’s takes pride in providing meticulous service in an intimate setting.

9 private dining rooms available at no extra cost

Can accommodate parties as small as two people and up to 50 guests.

Call (407) 645-4443 for details and reservations.

SMALL GROUP PRIVATE DINING (25 GUESTS OR LESS)

Boheme at Grand Bohemian Orlando

325 S Orange Ave, Orlando

The Boheme’s lavish atmosphere and cuisine paired with the intimacy of private dining in the Wine Room is sure to set the scene for an unforgettable affair.

The Wine Room seats up to 14 guests

The prix fixe menu changes regularly

For details, call the Event Coordinator at (407) 581-4700.

Bull & Bear at Waldorf Astoria

14200 Bonnet Creek Resort Lane, Orlando

The Bull & Bear at Waldorf Astoria Orlando is serving up trendsetting Epicurean fare. The private dining room overlooks Hole 1 of the golf course, also called Bull & Bear.

Seating accommodates up to 24 guests

Set-up for a plated dinner or cocktail reception available

There is only one private dining room. It is recommended reservations be made as early as possible and via email. Allow 48 hours for a response.

Email BullandBearOrlandoPrivateDining@hilton.com or call 407-597-3712 for pricing and menu details.

Hamilton's Kitchen – The Alfond Inn

300 E New England Ave, Winter Park

Filled with original art and known for its locally sourced cuisine, Hamilton's Kitchen is a great place to gather friends in the heart of Winter Park.

Seating accommodates up to 14 guests

Food and Beverage minimums vary depending on the day

Larger options available throughout the hotel

Call (407) 998-8089 for pricing and menu details.

The Capital Grille

Sophistication, elegance, and tradition are part of the dining experience you can expect at The Capital Grille. There are two locations available to assist in making your event memorable. Both locations offer the following:

A personal event coordinator

Customized menus

Wine pairing guidance

Orlando I-Drive: 9101 International Drive

The Board Room holds up to 10 guests. Additional private rooms are available for parties of 26, 36 and 80. Call (407) 370-4392 for pricing and details.

Orlando Millenia: 4200 Conroy Road

The Board Room holds up to 10 guests, the Millenia Room holds up to 16 guests, and the Wine Room holds up to 24 guests. Call (407) 351-2210 for pricing and details.

Del Frisco’s

9150 International Drive, Orlando

Del Frisco’s prides itself on being a classic American steakhouse where tradition runs deep. Aside from serving only the best steaks, chops, and seafood, the bartenders and sommeliers on hand will ensure you have the perfectly paired beverages.

Eagle’s Nest will hold 10 guests and has flat screens, wireless internet access, and audio/visual equipment available

Sample menus are available online

Additional private rooms accommodating between 25 and 150 guests (depending on party type) are also available. For pricing and details, complete the form online or call (407) 351-5074.

La Luce

14100 Bonnet Creek Resort Lane, Orlando

Created by Napa Valley Chef and restaurateur Donna Scala, La Luce is modern Italian fare located at Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek.

Family-style dinner or formal business gathering options

Reservations are recommended at least 1 month in advance

For reservations and room details, email LaLuceOrlandoPrivateDining@hilton.com or call (407) 597-3600.

Seasons 52

Orlando – 7700 Sand Lake Road

Seasons 52 is all about serving fresh ingredients that are highlighted by rustic cooking techniques. Local ingredients are used to inspire and create fresh dishes for the menu meaning each dish is prepared in season.

Seating for gatherings up to 76 guests available

Personal event coordinator to assist with customizing the menu

Wine pairing recommendations by Sommelier

Personalized room lighting, sound, and temperature control

Complimentary valet parking

Meal minimum varies – inquire for details

Additional private dining options are available for larger groups and parties at both the Orlando and Altamonte Springs locations. For details and reservations, call (407) 354-5212.

Hannibal’s on the Square

511 W. New England Avenue, Winter Park

Enjoy classical French style fare in the heart of historic Winter Park at Hannibal’s on the Square. Hannibal’s Lounge, Chez Vincent, and The Wine Cellar offer pre-designed as well as custom menus for your event.

The Wine Cellar will hold up to 30 guests for a seated dinner

No room rental fee

All menu items are seasonal

All food and beverage sales are subject to 6.5% sales tax and 20% gratuity

Additional private dining rooms accommodating 75 – 110 guests are also available. To reserve a room or get more information, email Chez@HannibalsLounge.com.

Paddlefish

1670 Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista

Paddlefish is anchored at Disney Springs and is the only restaurant to offer rooftop-level, waterfront seating. All three decks offer indoor and outdoor private dining options all day.

The Corridor on the 1st deck seats up to 24

The Corridor on the 2nd deck seats up to 24

Additional private dining rooms are available on all decks for larger parties, up to 1,000 for a cocktail reception. Complete the private dining form online or call (407) 934-2628 for details.

LARGE GROUP PRIVATE DINING (PARTIES OVER 25 GUESTS)

PARTIES OF 25 – 50

Tapa Toro

8441 International Drive, Orlando

Serving up Spanish cuisine with focus on the culture’s dedication to food, wine, and entertainment, Tapa Toro will help you and your guests celebrate the Spanish way of life. The Rotunda is a private dining space that holds up to 30 guests for a seated dinner or up to 50 for a cocktail reception. For special event inquiries, email events@tapatoro.restaurant or call (407) 474-8622.

The Oceanaire Seafood Room

9101 International Blvd, Suite 1002, Orlando

Expect to feast on some of the freshest seafood at Oceanaire. The menu is based on market availability and therefore, changes daily. The Ray Room can accommodate 40 people. For reservation details, email the Event Coordinator at oaorevents@ldry.com or call (407) 363-4801.

Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi

7972 Via Dellagio Way, Orlando

Dragonfly Robata’s purpose is to create detailed, artful dishes for each person sitting around their tables to enjoy. From the fish flown from Japan to the produce picked at the farm, you can expect freshness with every bite. Dragonfly Robata was named one of the Top 3 Restaurants by Orlando Sentinel more than once! Several private rooms accommodating up to 40 guests are available. Food and beverage minimums may apply. For group dining information and reservations, contact Megan Hoepner at (407) 988-7915 or meganh@dragonflyrestaurants.com .

PARTIES OF 50 – 100

Artisan’s Table

55 W. Church St, Suite 128, Orlando

Enjoy dining with handmade furniture and art from local artists as you nosh on American dishes at Artisan’s Table. There are several location options within the restaurant to hold your special gathering. The hand-crafted menu will contain seasonal ingredients. Food and beverage minimums may apply. Call (407) 730-7499 or email at info@artisanstable.net for details.

Vito’s Chop House

8633 International Drive, Orlando

A classic steakhouse with Italian flair, Vito’s Chop House features Tuscan-herb rubbed aged steaks and chops, fresh seafood and Italian specialties.

• Intimate private & semi-private dining for up to 80 guests

• Customized menus & wine pairings

• A personal special events manager who will make your dining experience perfect

For details and reservations, call 407.581.3236.

Canvas Restaurant and Market

13615 Sachs Ave, Orlando

Canvas Restaurant and Market is nestled in the beautiful Lake Nona area with a pleasing canvas for the eyes to rest upon both indoors and outside. Let your tastebuds savor seasonally fresh American cuisine as you celebrate with those who matter the most. There are 9 spaces to choose from including patio areas. The largest space can accommodate up to 100 guests. The menu is completely customizable to suit your party. Complete the event request online .

PARTIES OF 100+

Taverna Opa

9101 International Drive, Suite 2240, Orlando

Enjoy Greek fare a la carte or family style at Taverna Opa. The unique atmosphere and daily prepared cuisine is sure to please guests. Hosts can choose from a full-restaurant buy out, the Santorini main dining room, Creta private dining room, Mythos Bar or Elios covered patio for event locations. For pricing information call (407) 351-8660 or complete a group quote request online.

Fiorenzo Italian Steakhouse

9801 International Drive, Orlando

Colorful centerpieces, traditional ambiance, and dishes prepared in an open kitchen are all elements you will find at Fiorenzo’s. The menu options are inspired by Milan, Italy. The private dining room can accommodate up to 200 guests. A food and beverage minimum applies. For more information and details, call (407) 345-4565 or email lissette.alicea@hyatt.com .

Il Mulino New York Trattoria

1200 Epcot Resorts Blvd, Lake Buena Vista

Located in the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin, dine in Abruzzo, Italy with Il Mulino’s handmade pastas and artisan pizzas. Five private dining rooms plus an outdoor courtyard and main dining room spaces can accommodate up to 400 guests. The food minimum varies, contact the private dining team at dining@swandolphin.com or call (407) 934-1609.

Planet Hollywood Observatory

1506 E. Buena Vista Dr, Orlando

This nostalgic venue in Disney Springs was designed with group gatherings in mind. There are four stories of customizable space which includes two patios, two balconies, a bar, and a vast main floor, accommodating groups from 15 – 1,100 guests. Complete the form online and a member will contact you with more details.

Shula’s Steak House

1500 Epcot Resorts Blvd, Lake Buena Vista

For the sport enthusiasts, dine in a football themed restaurant offering custom center cuts. Expect to feast on all of the classics at this chain restaurant tucked in Walt Disney World’s Swan and Dolphin. Wood paneled private dining rooms offer enough space for your large gathering. Contact the private dining specialist at 407.934.1609.

Charley’s Steak House

Orlando: 8255 International Drive, Orlando

Kissimmee: 2901 Parkway Boulevard, Kissimmee

Charley's Steak House focuses on providing guests with the highest quality steaks and seafood available. Each USDA Prime and Choice steak is aged on the premises for four to six weeks, hand-cut daily by management and then flame-grilled over their unique 1200° Florida citrus & oak wood fueled custom pit. Both intimately private and semi-private dining are available with customized menus and wine pairings. A personal special events manager who will make your dining experience perfect will aid in planning. For details and reservations, call 407.581.3236 or email groupevents@tottrg.com.

