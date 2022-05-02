ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Hundreds of immigration reform advocates join May Day march in downtown Fresno

By Larry Valenzuela
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VBBZU_0fQ3bn8e00

More than 200 people waving flags, chanting in Spanish and advocating for immigration reform joined in a May Day march Sunday afternoon through downtown Fresno.

People carried American, Mexican and United Farm Worker flags as they walked along the sidewalks past the Fresno County Jail and through Courthouse Park.

As musicians played, many who took part in the rally carried signs calling on the federal government to “Make immigration legal,” “Stop deportation” and “Reform now.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n9VD0_0fQ3bn8e00
Marchers proceed west along Fresno Street near the Fresno County Jailhouse in downtown Fresno for the May Day Rally on Sunday, May 1, 2022. LARRY VALENZUELA/lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

The march was an effort by organizers of the May Day Coalition for immigrants’ rights to demand comprehensive immigration reform for all undocumented people, an end to deportations and for the delivery of additional support and resources.

Many speakers urged the Biden administration to provide the help for undocumented and immigrant communities that have been disproportionately affected the past two years by the COVID pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I0Ucn_0fQ3bn8e00
About 200 people marched through Courthouse Park in support of immigration reform during the May Day Rally on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Fresno, California. LARRY VALENZUELA/lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

“We want to be heard and we are tired of getting false promises,” said Jose Servin, community organizer and member of Services Immigrant Rights and Education Network. “For the past two years we’ve been promised some sorta reform or changes related to immigration.

“We haven’t gotten anything at the federal level,” Servin said, “but we are showing how strong California is. We’ve passed so many protections for the immigrant and undocumented community in the past few years. It shows that things are possible, it just takes all of our voices.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Society
State
California State
Fresno County, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno County, CA
Government
County
Fresno County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Reform#May Day#Deportation#Immigrants#Spanish#American#Mexican#United Farm Worker#The May Day Coalition#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
884
Followers
158
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy