ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Former LSU Center, 4-star recruit join Gonzaga Basketball program

By Will Wixey
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uDEvm_0fQ3bgxZ00
Credit: Efton Reid on Instagram

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two new players are coming to play for the Gonzaga Bulldogs next season.

Former LSU center Efton Reid committed to Gonzaga on Sunday. Reid, a former five-star recruit, played in 34 games for the Tigers last season. He averaged 4.3 rebounds and 6.3 points per game on 52-percent efficiency.

The freshman is nearly seven feet tall, making for an easy replacement for the departing Chet Holmgren. Reid’s commitment comes after LSU’s loss to Iowa State in the first round of the NCAA men’s tournament.

The Bulldogs also secured another formidable in Dusty Stromer, a shooting guard and four-star recruit from California.

Stromer is 6’6″ and averaged 20.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game during his junior year at Notre Dame High School. He’ll be joining the Gonzaga backcourt, consisting of Hunter Sallis, Nolan Hickman, and Dominick Harris.

There are many other big-name players currently in the NCAA transfer portal who have Gonzaga on their list. Despite the starting five leaving for the NBA Draft, Gonzaga is already building their roster back up this offseason. The 2022-23 NCAA regular season starts on November 8.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Bru McCoy, Former 5-Star Recruit, Announces Transfer Destination

Former USC wide receiver Bru McCoy has announced his decision to join the Tennessee Volunteers for the 2022 season. McCoy, a five-star recruit in the 2019 class, entered the transfer portal back in January after a season marred by troubling legal issues. Head coach Josh Heupel and the Tennessee program immediately reached out as potential suitors.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Former Oregon Football Star Has Reportedly Died

An Oregon Ducks football great has sadly passed away. Jack Morris died at the age of 90 on April 27 due to Alzheimer’s. Morris played two sports at Oregon, but was mainly known for being a standout on the football team. He was a key member of the 1957-58 team that went to the Rose Bowl.
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The 'Crackdown' Rumors

It sounds like some leaders in college football aren't happy with what's going on with regards to NIL. Per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, college leaders are planning a crackdown on NIl collectives. Officials are reportedly exploring guidelines that would prohibit boosters at schools from recruiting players. If the schools...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Sports
City
Spokane, WA
State
California State
Local
Washington College Basketball
Spokane, WA
College Basketball
Local
Washington College Sports
Local
Washington Sports
Spokane, WA
Basketball
Local
Washington Basketball
Spokane, WA
College Sports
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
The Spun

Fans React To The Urban Meyer, Texas Speculation

During this Wednesday's edition of Keyshawn, JWill & Max, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum asked Keyshawn Johnson where Urban Meyer will go next. Johnson believes Meyer could end up being the next head coach of the Texas Longhorns. "University of Texas! Steve Sarkisian is not having any sort of run at...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chet Holmgren
The Spun

Ja Morant Had Special Message For Steph Curry After Game 2

On Tuesday night, the Memphis Grizzlies evened the series against the Golden State Warriors thanks to an incredible performance from point guard Ja Morant. The former No. 2 overall pick is establishing himself as one of the most dynamic players in the game. That was on full display last night as Morant dropped 47 points en route to the team's 106-101 victory.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Caitlyn Jenner Speaks Out On Lia Thomas: Sports World Reacts

Former Summer Olympics star Caityln Jenner wrote an op-ed for the New York Post regarding the Lia Thomas situation. Thomas, a transgender swimmer for Penn, won an NCAA championship this past season, becoming the first transgender athlete to win a Division 1 title. The former Penn men’s team swimmer became...
SOCIETY
The Spun

Report: What Scott Frost’s Punishment Actually Means

On Monday, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost received a one-year show cause for violating the NCAA’s rules regarding countable coaches. He was also hit with a five-day suspension that’ll take place during the “championship segment” of the 2022 season. The NCAA discovered that former special teams...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: 1 Major Program's Chances With Arch Manning 'Fading'

The Alabama Crimson Tide could reportedly be losing their grip on top quarterback prospect Arch Manning. Per On3 Sports, the race for the 6-foot-4, 215-pound signal-caller is down to three teams: Alabama, Georgia and Texas. But, On3's prediction algorithm has Bama's chances fading. Saying that the Longhorns hold a 44.4...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gonzaga Basketball#Ncaa Basketball#Nba Draft#Lsu Center#Tigers#Iowa State#Notre Dame High School#The Nba Draft
The Spun

Ohio State Men's Basketball Lands Major Transfer Commitment

The Ohio State Buckeyes just landed a significant transfer portal acquisition. On Wednesday, former Oklahoma State guard Isaac Likekele took to Twitter to announce his decision to transfer to Columbus for his final year of collegiate eligibility. "My next chapter.. THE Ohio State University & Team 124," he wrote. Likekele...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas among six programs in the running for Emoni Bates

Since the conclusion of Arkansas Basketball’s season, head coach Eric Musselman has made a splash in the transfer portal, landing four transfers including Trevon Brazille from Missouri. Could the 2023 roster take on another talented player from the transfer portal? Emoni Bates, a small forward from Memphis, has listed Arkansas in his top-6 options for a transfer destination, Bates tells On3. In a statement to On3, Bates is thankful for his time as a Memphis Tiger but is ready to find another home. I’d like to thank Coach Penny, my teammates, and the entire coaching staff at the University of Memphis for giving me the opportunity to be a Tiger. Thank you Tiger Nation for embracing me and all of you who supported our team throughout this season. With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. Bates, the No. 1 overall prospect from the Class of 2022, averaged 9.7 points per game in his freshman campaign at Memphis before missing most of the season due to a back injury that he suffered in late January. Along with Arkansas, Bates is considering Michigan, DePaul, Seton Hall, Louisville, and Eastern Michigan.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Spun

Julian Phillips, 2022 Five-Star Recruit, Down To 6 Options

About a week out from his highly-anticipated decision, five-star forward Julian Phillips has reportedly narrowed his options down to six. Per 247Sports' Travis Branham, "Julian Phillips has cut his list to six options - Auburn, Florida State, G League Ignite, OTE, Tennessee and USC." Noting, "[Phillips] will announce his decision...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nebraska Landed Another Major Football Transfer Tuesday

Despite head coach Scott Frost getting hit with some punishment from the NCAA on Monday, he's still landing some great talent from the transfer portal. The Cornhuskers were able to poach former Texas Tech defensive lineman Devin Drew from the portal. He posted a video on his Twitter page that made it official.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Spun

Prominent College Athletic Director Fired On Wednesday

Athletic director Darron Boatright is out at Wichita State. In a Wednesday release, the school announced Boatright's firing amid growing concerns about the school's inability to compete in the age of NIL. Per university president Rick Muma:. Earlier today, I informed Director of Athletics Darron Boatright, who has served the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Fans React To Ohio State's College Football Suggestion

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith made a bold suggestion this Tuesday regarding the future of college football. He suggested the 10 FBS conferences operate outside of the NCAA's structure and work under the umbrella of the College Football Playoff. "We [can] create our own rules, create our own governance...
COLUMBUS, OH
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy