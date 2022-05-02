Former LSU Center, 4-star recruit join Gonzaga Basketball program

Credit: Efton Reid on Instagram

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two new players are coming to play for the Gonzaga Bulldogs next season.

Former LSU center Efton Reid committed to Gonzaga on Sunday. Reid, a former five-star recruit, played in 34 games for the Tigers last season. He averaged 4.3 rebounds and 6.3 points per game on 52-percent efficiency.

The freshman is nearly seven feet tall, making for an easy replacement for the departing Chet Holmgren. Reid’s commitment comes after LSU’s loss to Iowa State in the first round of the NCAA men’s tournament.

The Bulldogs also secured another formidable in Dusty Stromer, a shooting guard and four-star recruit from California.

Stromer is 6’6″ and averaged 20.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game during his junior year at Notre Dame High School. He’ll be joining the Gonzaga backcourt, consisting of Hunter Sallis, Nolan Hickman, and Dominick Harris.

There are many other big-name players currently in the NCAA transfer portal who have Gonzaga on their list. Despite the starting five leaving for the NBA Draft, Gonzaga is already building their roster back up this offseason. The 2022-23 NCAA regular season starts on November 8.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.