K-State beats Oklahoma 8-7 to salvage series

Kansas State’s Justin Mitchell (11) slides into home plate to score a run in a game against Texas at Tointon Family Stadium on April 14. The Wildcats rebounded from two tough losses to Oklahoma this weekend to beat the Sooners 8-7 on Sunday. Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Josh Nicoloff and Dominic Johnson each homered during a four-run eighth inning as Kansas State came from behind to beat Oklahoma 8-7 Sunday afternoon to avoid a three-game sweep.

Johnson’s home run drove in two runs to put the Wildcats (22-21, 4-11 Big 12) ahead 8-6. Blake Corsentino (3-4) limited the Sooners to one run in three relief innings, and Dylan Phillips earned his third save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

Justin Mitchell and Kaelen Culpepper both had two-hit days, and each drove in a run and scored a run.

K-State took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Phillips drove in Johnson on a sacrifice fly.

Oklahoma (27-15, 9-6 Big 12) tied the game in the bottom of the first and took a 3-1 lead when Brett Squires homered in the second. The Sooners boosted their lead to 6-2 with a run in the fifth and two in the sixth.

In the top of the seventh, Culpepper singled up the middle to score Mitchell, and then Phillips doubled to score Culpepper, cutting the Oklahoma advantage to 6-4.

Mitchell doubled to drive in Jeff Heinrich and tie the game at 6-6 after Nicoloff’s eighth-inning solo shot.

Blake Adams got the start on the mound for the Wildcats and allowed six runs on nine hits in five innings.

Michael Trevin (3-1) took his first loss of the season for the Sooners after giving up six runs on eight hits in 3 1/3 innings.

K-State will host Wichita State at Tointon Family Stadium at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Game 2

Oklahoma scored seven runs in the second and 11 in the third as it rolled to a 22-10 win over K-State Saturday.

The Sooners touched up Wildcats starter Griffin Hassall for 13 runs on eight hits in 2 1/3 innings. Landry Wideman walked five batters and allowed six runs on one hit without recording an out.

After falling behind 19-1 in the first three innings, K-State outscored Oklahoma 9-3 the rest of the way. Cole Johnson hit two home runs and drove in five runs. Raphael Pelletier homered in the top of the third to put the Wildcats on the board

Wesley Moore came on in relief during the Sooners’ 11-run third and allowed two runs on six hits in 3 2/3 innings. Ty Ruhl allowed an unearned run on two hits in two innings.

Game 1

Oklahoma hit four home runs and held K-State scoreless until the top of the ninth in a 14-2 win Friday evening.

The Wildcats managed just six hits in the game, with nobody tallying more than one. Culpepper singled to score Orlando Salinas in the ninth, and Brendan Jones singled to bring in Culpepper.

Connor McCullough (3-3) took the loss on the mound for K-State. He gave up six runs on seven hits in five innings.

The Sooners scored in every inning except the first and fourth, including five runs in the eighth and three runs in the third.