Dayton, OH

Crews respond to motorcycle crash in Dayton

By Riley Phillips
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews responded to a motorcycle crash in Dayton Sunday afternoon.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the crash happened at the intersection of Turner Road and Wolf Road around 4:30 p.m. Dispatch confirmed the crash involved a motorcycle and a car.

Dispatch also said three medics were sent to the scene, but they could not confirm how many people were injured.

Central Illinois Proud

Name of pedestrians killed in Sunday crash released, driver arrested

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The names of the two people who died after being hit by a car in East Peoria Sunday night have been released. Andrea Rosewicz, 43, of Avon, Ohio, and 55-year-old Paul Prowant of Seattle, Washington were pronounced dead by Tazewell County Coroner Charles R. Hanley.
FOX59

Coroner says missing Indiana woman died from crash trauma, drowning

GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
GARY, IN
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dies in three-vehicle crash in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 44-year-old from Mansfield died Monday morning after a three-vehicle crash in Chillicothe, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say that the crash occurred just before 10 a.m. on US-23 where Jaclyn Sitnek lost control of her car and struck a guardrail off the right […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Fox 19

Police: Monroe teen dies after jumping out of moving vehicle

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - A Monroe teen has died from injuries three days after police say she jumped from a moving car while her mother was driving. Family members of Angelina Jones, 14, describe her a typical teenager who loved making TikTok videos, music and dancing. In a statement to...
MONROE, MI
Fox 19

Driver killed in 2 semi crash on I-75 identified

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the driver killed early Tuesday in the crash on Interstate 75. James Barnett III, 43, of Sellersburg, Indiana, died at the scene of Tuesday’s crash after he was ejected from his 2022 Kenworth semi, according to OSHP. The...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
WTRF- 7News

Man died in fatal motorcycle crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol,  20-year-old Jesse Fulton died at the scene of a motorcycle accident at 10:45 p.m. Saturday on Township Route 247 east of State Route 152 in Knox Township. Officials say Fulton was westbound on a Honda motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve, crossed […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

1 dead following attempted robbery at Ohio AutoZone

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating an attempted robbery at an AutoZone on W. Third Street. According to Sgt. James Gallagher with the Dayton Police Department, officers responded to a robbery in progress at the AutoZone just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2022. During their initial investigation, they determined the suspect […]
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

City shuts down fourth Hilltop home for drug activity

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Columbus has shut down another home in the Hilltop area due to drug activity.  “Our Zone Team is working alongside CPD to build strong cases to shut down drug houses that threaten public health and safety,” said Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein. “By taking this drug house out of play, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
