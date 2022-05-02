Crews respond to motorcycle crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews responded to a motorcycle crash in Dayton Sunday afternoon.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the crash happened at the intersection of Turner Road and Wolf Road around 4:30 p.m. Dispatch confirmed the crash involved a motorcycle and a car.

Dispatch also said three medics were sent to the scene, but they could not confirm how many people were injured.

