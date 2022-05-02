Janesville woman with eight OWI conviction arrested on suspicion of another OWI offense

JANESVILLE

Police arrested a Janesville woman on suspicion of a ninth operating-while-intoxicated offense early Sunday morning after a near-collision in the 200 block of Milton Avenue, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Police said Brenda J. McIntyre, 56, of 16 Jackman St., nearly hit on oncoming officer while she was driving along Milton Avenue around 1:12 a.m. Sunday morning. The officer turned around and stopped the car that almost hit them.

Police said McIntyre produced a revoked driver’s license, smelled of alcohol and showed signs of impairment. The officer tried to do field sobriety testing, but McIntyre could not complete the tests, police said.

McIntyre was arrested and refused a legal blood draw, but a search warrant to take the sample was signed by a judge. McIntyre was taken to the Rock County Jail pending an initial court appearance.

In addition to the ninth OWI offense, she is also suspected of driving with a revoked license and crossing the centerline.