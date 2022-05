LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In the span of eight days, the Lansing Christian golf team came in fourth place, out of 23 teams, with a score of 323 at the Detroit Golf Club invitational, took first place in the GLAC Jamboree, came in fifth place at Bedford Valley Open – a challenging course in the state championship rotation – and capped it off with a first-place finish in the GLAC Medalist.

LANSING, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO