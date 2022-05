Police are looking for a camper that was stolen from a central Salina driveway earlier this week. A 65-year-old Salina man told police that sometime between the time he went to bed at 11 p.m. Monday and the time he awoke at 6 a.m. Tuesday, someone stole his 2015 JayCo Jay Series Sport popup camper from the driveway of his home in the 500 block of S. 11th Street. The man had been getting the camper ready for a trip, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO