Workers around the world mark May Day with rallies for better working conditions

Pandemic restrictions are easing as summer approaches, a new highly infectious omicron subvariants emerge and the U.S. marks 1 million COVID-19 deaths, where are we in the progress of the disease. Plus, how raising the interest rate fights inflation and what it means for you. Meanwhile, the San Diego police union is blaming the rise in crime at city parks on police funding cuts and accuses San Diego Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe of orchestrating them. She says that’s false. Also, the number of unhoused individuals in San Diego doubled last year. An SDSU professor and his students are asking people living in the streets what they actually need to find a solution to the problem. And, an Old Town hotel that has been sheltering people experiencing homelessness for more than a year is terminating its contract early, leaving the county scrambling to find other willing hotels to house them through the end of June. Finally, in celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, a new KPBS docuseries “Out of the Boondocks” explores the question of Asian-American identity through the lens of San Diego’s vibrant Filipino community.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO