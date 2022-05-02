ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

I-Team Sources: Body found in barrel at Lake Mead outside Las Vegas

By David Charns
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Boaters discovered a body Sunday on the shore at Lake Mead, sources told the 8 News Now I-Team.

The body was concealed in a barrel near Hemenway Harbor.

I-Team: Body found in barrel in Lake Mead may date back to 1980s, more likely to appear as water recedes, Las Vegas police say

A news release from the National Park Service said the body was discovered around 3 p.m. The I-Team first reported the discovery on Sunday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UHOBc_0fQ3axpJ00
(Shawna Hollister/KLAS)

A photo shared with the I-Team showed what looked like skeletal remains in the barrel. The barrel looked to have been stuck in the mud and may have been exposed due to low water levels.

“We were docking our boat to go home and heard a woman scream,” witness Shawna Hollister said. “My husband walked over and found the body. His shirt and belt were the only thing we could see over his decomposing bones.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16sscn_0fQ3axpJ00
(Shawna Hollister/KLAS)

The National Park Service was working with Las Vegas Metro police to recover the remains.

The Clark County coroner’s office will determine the person’s identity.

The ongoing severe drought is leading to other discoveries in the water. Last week, the top of a water intake pipe was visible above the water’s surface as the lake level continues to drop.

Lake Mead dropped below 1,056 feet in elevation last Tuesday, less than a week after hitting 1,057 feet the week before. Lake levels are expressed in altitude, not depth.

At its highest levels, the lake is near 1,225 feet.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8 News Now for more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 60

Douglas Cleveland
4d ago

The saying goes , drive 80 Miles from Vegas dig down 6' and you'll find a body ( 86 )

Reply(6)
21
Sharon McCrimmon
4d ago

Well my son’s father was “lost” in Lake Mead 45 years ago, his name is Brett Poland, never found

Reply(3)
9
NLB1975
4d ago

The first of many to come as the lake drys up🤨

Reply(5)
31
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
