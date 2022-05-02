ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, NY

Geneva man arrested after shoplifting from Dollar General

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Police say a Geneva man was arrested following a larceny investigation. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joseph P. Monahan, 30,...

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Fraud complaint leads to arrest of Ontario woman

Police arrested an Ontario woman following investigation into a fraud complaint. According to a news releases, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeannette R. Cox, 41 of Ontario for grand larceny and misuse of food stamps. It is alleged that Cox was a recipient of SNAP benefits and failed...
ONTARIO, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Hornell man arrested for drug possession

Police say a Hornell man was arrested for suspected drug possession. According to a news release, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Steven Carpenter, 28, of Hornell for possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief. It is alleged that Carpenter possessed a quantity of suspected methamphetamine...
HORNELL, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Wolcott man arrested for DWI

Police say a Wolcott man was arrested following report of a suspicious vehicle. According to a news release, State Police out of Wolcott arrested Florencio Cruz, 30, of Wolcott for driving while intoxicated. Cruz is due to appear in the Town of Wolcott Court at a later date to answer...
WOLCOTT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sodus, NY
City
Wayne, NY
Sodus, NY
Crime & Safety
Geneva, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Geneva, NY
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#Dollar General#Android#Lays Potato Chips#Fingerlakes1 Com App
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 8 WROC

Timothy Granison pleads guilty on drug charge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Timothy Granison, the estranged husband of former Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy distribution of cocaine. This is in connection to an arrest after a raid at the couple’s house on May 19, 2021. Warren and Granison were both charged with criminal possession of a firearm, endangering the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD: Two shot on N Plymouth Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department says two people were shot late Friday evening on N Plymouth Avenue near Church Street. Upon their arrival, officers say they located a 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman who had been shot. According to the RPD, the victims were shot in their lower bodies and they […]
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

76K+
Followers
19K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy