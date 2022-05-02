ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Aid for AIDS walk returns to Las Vegas after 2 year hiatus

By David Denk
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After a two-year hiatus, Aid for AIDS of Nevada returned with the AIDS Walk Las Vegas.

The event was held at Sunset Park from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and featured, for the first time ever, a 5k. The event also had a community resource fair, games, food trucks, a carnival for children, and a variety of entertainers from the Strip.

Performers from the Las Vegas Strip show up in support. (Photo credit: Anthony DeFelice. AFAN)

Penn and Teller served as the grand marshals for the event and helped kick off the walk.

Proceeds from the event are donated and help those living with, as well as those affected by HIV and AIDS in Southern Nevada.

For more information regarding the event, and for opportunities to help support Aid for AIDS of Nevada, visit their website at this link.

