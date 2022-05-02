A lasting legacy: Giordano retires after 39 years of service in Westerly

The original Chariho school budget was voted on and did not pass. Everyone is entitled to vote yes or no, but either way should vote based on facts and not based on misinformation. The social climate of our community has become overtaken by those that spread such misinformation and, frankly, hatred. A percentage of those that oppose the budget are loud and have shown their adamant opposition to social growth in any regard, openly harassing educators, parents and at-risk students online every chance that they get. They claim that the budget is bloated and continue to question the integrity of the School Committee members, who have worked tirelessly and in the face of great amounts of antagonism to support our educators and our students. The local budget is $55,230,097. This is less than a 1% increase (0.96%) from last year’s budget, even with the significant rise in inflation that we’re living with.

CHARLESTOWN, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO