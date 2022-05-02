ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A lasting legacy: Giordano retires after 39 years of service in Westerly

By Dale P. Faulkner Sun staff writer
Westerly Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTERLY —With the exception of vacations, weekends and holidays, Monday will be the first day in more than three decades that Donna L. Giordano does not go to work in Town Hall. Giordano begins her retirement today, putting a ceremonial bow on a career that included a total...

Westerly, RI
Westerly, RI
