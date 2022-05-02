ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrett County, MD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Garrett by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-01 21:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grayson, Smyth, Wythe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 15:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Grayson; Smyth; Wythe The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Smyth County in southwestern Virginia Wythe County in southwestern Virginia North central Grayson County in southwestern Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 340 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Crockett, or over Speedwell, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wytheville Max Meadows Speedwell Fort Chiswell Cripple Creek Crockett and Ivanhoe. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bedford, Benton, Carroll, Cheatham, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bedford; Benton; Carroll; Cheatham; Davidson; Decatur; Dickson; Giles; Henderson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Wayne; Williamson; Wilson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON GILES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Fleming by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Fleming; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 175 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER FLEMING GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hancock, Sandusky, Seneca by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hancock; Sandusky; Seneca The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Seneca County in northwestern Ohio South central Sandusky County in northwestern Ohio Northeastern Hancock County in northwestern Ohio * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Arcadia, or 7 miles east of Findlay, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Findlay, Tiffin, Fostoria, Arcadia, Vanlue, New Riegel, Bloomdale, Bettsville, Burgoon, Bascom and Kansas. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cuyahoga, Lorain, Medina, Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Lorain; Medina; Summit The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cuyahoga County in northeastern Ohio Medina County in northeastern Ohio Northern Summit County in northeastern Ohio Lorain County in north central Ohio * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 724 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles north of Lorain to near North Ridgeville to near New London, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cleveland, Akron, Lorain, Elyria, Medina, Willowick, Vermilion, Parma, Lakewood, Cuyahoga Falls, Euclid, Cleveland Heights, Strongsville, Brunswick, Westlake, North Royalton, North Ridgeville, Kent, Solon and Avon Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 02:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berrien, Colquitt, Cook, Tift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 18:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Berrien; Colquitt; Cook; Tift The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Cook County in south central Georgia Berrien County in south central Georgia Northeastern Colquitt County in south central Georgia Southeastern Tift County in south central Georgia * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 647 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Omega, or 11 miles south of Tifton, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Nashville, Adel, Sparks, Enigma, Omega, Lenox, Alapaha, Ellenton, Reed Bingham State Park, Eldorado, Massee, Glory, Flat Ford, Wagon Wheel, Weber, Cottle, Cook Co A/P, Cool Spring, Staunton and Berrien Co A/P. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baldwin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Baldwin A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL BALDWIN COUNTY At 354 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Loxley, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Baldwin County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Logan, Norton, Rawlins, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 02:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Logan; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Thomas Patchy dense fog will impact portions of the region this morning Patchy dense fog is possible across portions of the Tri State area, mainly along and east of a line from Culbertson, Nebraska south into Oakley, Kansas. Visibility may drop down to a mile or less at times. This will impact area travelers through 800 AM MDT/900 AM CDT.
DECATUR COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Conway, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 06:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 13:10:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Conway; Perry The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River At Morrilton affecting Perry and Conway Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River At Dardanelle 1 NE affecting Yell and Pope Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Arkansas River At Morrilton. * WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 34.0 feet, Backwaters up Point Remove Creek will flood acres of cropland. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 22.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday morning to a crest of 33.1 feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning. - Flood stage is 30.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Arkansas River Morrilton 30.0 22.6 Fri 3 AM 28.3 32.8 31.9 33.1 7 AM 5/08
CONWAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Faulkner, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Faulkner; Perry The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River At Pine Bluff affecting Lincoln and Jefferson Counties. Arkansas River At Toad Suck Lock And Dam Tailwater affecting Faulkner and Perry Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Arkansas River At Toad Suck Lock And Dam Tailwater. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 266.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 274.8 feet early Sunday afternoon. - Action stage is 273.0 feet. - Flood stage is 275.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Arkansas River Toad Suck Lock 275.0 266. Fri 2 AM 269. 274. 274. 274.8 1 PM 5/08
FAULKNER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crawford The National Weather Service in Tulsa OK has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Oklahoma...Arkansas Lee Creek near Van Buren affecting Crawford and Sequoyah Counties. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Lee Creek near Van Buren. * WHEN...From early this morning to this evening. * IMPACTS...At 401.0 feet, water may begin to cover an access road into Tailwater Park. The recreational vehicle campground near Rena Road begins to be affected by high water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:19 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 400.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 401.0 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 401.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alger, Central Chippewa, Delta, Eastern Mackinac, Luce by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 23:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alger; Central Chippewa; Delta; Eastern Mackinac; Luce; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Marquette; Menominee; Northern Schoolcraft; Southeast Chippewa; Southern Schoolcraft; Western Chippewa; Western Mackinac ELEVATED WILDFIRE POTENTIAL FOR THE EASTERN HALF OF UPPER MICHIGAN DUE TO A COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS, DRY AND WARM CONDITIONS Gusty easterly to northeasterly winds as high as 20 mph, combined with dry and warm conditions will lead to elevated wildfire potential today across the eastern half of Upper Michigan, particularly away from the lakeshores. Avoid outdoor burning today. Immediately report any wildfires to local emergency services by calling 911. Burn restrictions remain in effect. For complete details, visit www.dnr.state.mi.us/burnpermits, or by calling 866-922-2876.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Inland, Butler, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baldwin Inland; Butler; Clarke; Conecuh; Escambia; Monroe; Wilcox Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Butler, Monroe, northwestern Baldwin, east central Clarke, western Escambia, southeastern Wilcox and central Conecuh Counties through 445 AM CDT At 400 AM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles northwest of Peterman to 6 miles west of Frisco City to 5 miles southwest of Uriah to 6 miles west of Poarch Creek Reservation. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Atmore, Monroeville, Frisco City, Stockton, McCullough, Peterman, Uriah, Excel, Beatrice, Vredenburgh, Repton, Pine Apple, Pollard, I65 And US 84, I65 And CR 1, I65 And AL 113, I65 And AL 21 and Poarch Creek Reservation. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cimarron; Texas FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE WESTERN AND CENTRAL OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE AND ALL BUT THE NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL TEXAS PANHANDLE * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron and Texas. In Texas Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson Oldham...Potter...Carson...Gray...Deaf Smith...Randall Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...3 to 7. * Timing...10 AM CDT until 9 PM CDT.
CIMARRON COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gasconade, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Gasconade; Montgomery The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Missouri Missouri River at Hermann. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Missouri River at Hermann. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, City Lions Club Athletic Field begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 24.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:30 AM CDT Friday was 24.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 am CDT) Location Stg Stg 1 am Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Missouri River Hermann 21.0 24.3 24.2 21.5 20.9 19.4 16.6
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Antelope, Boone, Butler, Colfax, Jefferson, Knox, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Butler; Colfax; Jefferson; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Saline; Seward; Stanton PATCHY DENSE FOG EXPECTED EARLY THIS MORNING Some patchy dense fog will be possible early this morning with visibility down to one quarter to one half miles at times. The visibility cold also fluctuate rapidly over short distances. Use low beam headlines, slow down if necessary, and and allow a little extra following distance between vehicles.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jefferson, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Jefferson; Lincoln The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River At Pine Bluff affecting Lincoln and Jefferson Counties. Arkansas River At Toad Suck Lock And Dam Tailwater affecting Faulkner and Perry Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Arkansas River At Pine Bluff. * WHEN...Until Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, Regional Park flooded with the gate at Regional Park Road closed. This will prevent access to the AGFC Delta Rivers Nature Center and Harbor Oaks public golf course. Some damage in the lowlands inside the levees in Pine Bluff. Water over Knotts Island Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 36.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.9 feet early Monday afternoon. - Action stage is 40.0 feet. - Flood stage is 42.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Arkansas River Pine Bluff 42.0 36.1 Fri 3 AM 36.2 38.1 41.4 41.9 1 PM 5/09
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Blaine, Chouteau, Hill by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Blaine; Chouteau; Hill HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Blaine, Chouteau and Hill Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BLAINE COUNTY, MT

