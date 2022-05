FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Razorbacks’ midweek winning streak has come to an end. No. 4 Arkansas (34-11) mounted a late rally with three runs in the bottom of the ninth but fell short, 6-4, to Missouri State (22-19) on Tuesday night at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Hogs, attempting to go undefeated in midweek contests for the first time since 2005, had won 18 in a row, including 10 straight this year, before Tuesday night’s setback.

