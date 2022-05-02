ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Newport Man Killed In Route 95 Road Rage Incident In Warwick

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 4 days ago

A Newport man was killed Saturday morning around 10:00 a.m. on Route 95 North in Warwick in what police believe to be a road rage incident. Matthew Yoder, 39, of Newport was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Ryan Van Winkle, 31, of Warren when the fatal rollover accident occurred.

Both Van Winkle and Yoder were taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where Yoder was later was pronounced dead.

The other vehicle stopped at the scene and from statements given to police, it is believed that Van Winkle’s vehicle was the aggressor.

Rhode Island State Police said Van Winkle was arraigned and charged with driving to endanger resulting in death. The RI Sheriffs Department has assumed custody of Van Winkle and he will be re-arraigned in 3rd District Court on Monday.

The crash remains under investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iisZ5_0fQ3YJxL00
Matthew Yoder

Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/

