Deonna Purrazzo reflects on having to back out of All In to join WWE and names her dream match with Chelsea Green and Britt Baker. Deonna Purrazzo was initially booked for the 2018 All In event that many people now look at as a pilot for what would become All Elite Wrestling. At the time, she had to back out of the event in order to accept a WWE contract offering and fulfill her dream of being a WWE Superstar.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO