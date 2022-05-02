ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McCullar names two potential transfer destinations

By Stan Smith
 4 days ago

Texas Tech’s Kevin McCullar, who announced he is entering his name in the NBA draft but keeping his options open on returning to college, named two schools he could transfer to.

McCullar took to Twitter to announce that he is considering Gonzaga and Kansas as his two potential transfer destinations, should he come back to college.

This comes after guard Terrence Shannon Jr. announced he would be leaving Texas Tech for Illinois.

McCullar averaged 10 points per game last season for the Red Raiders.

The Spun

Cowboys Release Offensive Player Following NFL Draft

Each year, the NFL draft and subesquent stint of undrafted free agents signings gives players a chance to make NFL rosters. Unfortunately, it also pushes out veteran who are right on the edge of making the roster. The Dallas Cowboys had one such decision to make and opted to move on from a veteran running back turned fullback.
DALLAS, TX
