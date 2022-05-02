Dozens living at Redmond hotel being forced to leave

REDMOND, Wash. — More than two dozen people living at a Redmond extended-stay hotel are being forced out.

The nearly 30 people staying at the WoodSpring Suites are being told to leave by May 7.

Some long-term residents told KIRO 7 they have been staying there for months or even years.

Noelle Borland, who has been there since February, had planned to stay until June, but recently found a new job that offers housing, so she and her daughter will have a place to go.

However, she told KIRO 7 that others are not so lucky.

“My daughter and I would have had nowhere to go. All the shelters are full. I talked to a social worker last week and there’s no resources available that we can find,” Borland said. “I’m worried about all the families here. The suicides are going to go up, that happened in this hotel.”

Borland said she and other residents have seen their rent go up, with hers nearly doubling over the past few months.

“My heart goes out to all the families that will be homeless,” she said.

KIRO 7 obtained the eviction notice, which was dated April 29. It gives residents a week to find a new place to live.

The hotel did offer to make reservations at their Tukwila or Lakewood locations for those impacted by the move.

The hotel also gave a reason for the short notice, which was “upcoming changes,” but did not specify what the changes are.

KIRO 7 has reached out to the WoodSpring Suites for clarification and is waiting to hear back.

