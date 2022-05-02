ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Mobile Fire-Rescue fighting woods fire on Sollie Road

By Summer Poole
 4 days ago

UPDATE (5/1 8:07 p.m.): Officials with the fire department said the fire is small and is now contained. Steven Millhouse with Mobile Fire said it is a threat to the apartment complex.

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Firefighters with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department are on the scene of two large area wood fires just south of Charleston Apartment Homes.

Multiple crews are on the scene. This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will update this article when more information is available.

