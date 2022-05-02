ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Do look up: NASA’s skywatching tips for May

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA is back with its monthly roundup up of celestial treats to spy in the sky. So let’s dive straight in. Starting on May 2, the space agency recommends looking west about 45 minutes after sunset to get a glimpse of Mercury, accompanied by a slim crescent moon....

