DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department Auto Theft Task Force shut down a fake paper license plates tag mill and arrested Wayland Wayne Wright, 43, in connection to it. Wright now faces a charge of tampering with a governmental record with intent to defraud, which is a state jail felony.Detectives said a tip provided by a citizen led them to the location in the the 3600 block of Sunnyvale Street where they made an undercover buy.On April 20, they executed a search warrant where additional fake paper tags were recovered as well as $3,000 in cash. Police said Wright later admitted...

DALLAS, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO