I can’t tell you how often I think about this late Bristol icon, and all of the great things he did for his hometown. While driving east on Memorial Boulevard the other day I saw a couple walking, and thought it might have been retired Bristol Fire Department Fran Murphy and his wife, Maryann. This was because I saw them a couple of times walking on routes on my way to Stafford Springs for camping years ago. They live near the boulevard and thought perhaps now they’d now be walking local in their later years.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO