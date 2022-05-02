ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Jesuit once again kind to Samuel Jennings: Pendleton's standout javelin thrower wins Twilight Relays title by more than 20 feet, moves to No. 2 on national list

By René Ferrán
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZaLIU_0fQ3RqFf00

By René Ferrán | Photo by Taylor Balkom

Nine months ago, Samuel Jennings traveled the 215 miles from Pendleton to Jesuit High School in Southwest Portland to compete in the USA Track & Field state championships.

He left not only a state champion, but as the No. 3 javelin thrower in state history, his winning mark of 224 feet, 9 inches, ending up No. 2 in the nation last year.

He returned to town Friday for the 20th edition of the Jesuit Twilight Relays , and once again, he left a champion, throwing a season-best 213-5 to win the title by more than 20 feet and move to No. 2 on the 2022 national list.

“With the conditions, I’m very happy with the results,” Jennings said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rdkQ1_0fQ3RqFf00

Jennings had already met his goal for the day of hitting the low 210s on his first throw, going 210-7. He had three other throws over 200 feet in his series, and for his final throw, he planned on moving his mark up.

“Instead, I ended up throwing a little further back than I would have liked to, but I looked at it like I’d rather get a good throw than a scratch, and that was the 213, so it wasn’t awful,” he said.

Sam Crouser’s state-record throw of 255-4 from 12 years ago while at Gresham appears safe, but Jennings has set his sights on Art Skipper’s 227-7 he threw at Sandy 34 years ago — which would move the BYU commit to No. 2 on the all-time state list — and Crouser’s all-classifications state-meet record 231-1 from 2009.

“This is only my fourth meet of the season, so I feel like I’ve started well,” Jennings said. “I’ve got three more to go, and I’m just trying to chop away at that 230. I’m looking forward to a bigger throw soon.”

Boys Javelin Podium

1, Samuel Jennings, Sr., Pendleton, 213-5.

2, Gavin Korkeakoski, Sr., Newberg, 193-3.

3, Chase Hix, Sr., Wilsonville, 185-4.

4, Cody Wheeler, Sr., Hockinson, 183-3.

5, Pat Vialva, Sr., Tigard, 177-11.

6, Austin Milton, Jr., Sherwood, 172-10.

7, James Richardson, Jr., Mountainside, 164-0.

8, Max von Arx, Sr., Grant, 162-10.

Best photos from 2022 Jesuit Twilight Relays

Meet the state's best track and field athletes:

Boys sprinters | Vote for best

Girls sprinters | Vote for best

Boys distance runners | Vote for best

Girls distance runners | Vote for best

Boys jumpers | Vote for best

Girls jumpers | Vote for best

Boys throwers | Vote for best

Girls throwers | Vote for best

Comments / 0

Related
Scorebook Live

Oregon City girls will head to Hayward Field for 6A track and field championships fresh off team title at Jesuit Twilight Relays: ‘We pride ourselves in coming out every week and giving it our all’

By René Ferrán  It’s been 33 years since the Oregon City girls track program won an OSAA state championship.  If the Pioneers’ first team title at the Jesuit Twilight Relays is an indication, they could find themselves ending that drought in three weeks when the state’s best track and ...
Scorebook Live

‘She can’t stand to lose.’ From high school pitching star at Tigard to NCAA Division III national wins leader at George Fox, Ashley Davis keeps finding ways to get better

By Dan Brood  It’s a simple formula.  But it’s one that’s worked well — extremely well — for Ashley Davis. Work hard. Stay focused. Keep improving — really improving — year by year, each and every year. Enjoy many, many victories and have many accolades come your way. It worked for Davis ...
HILLSBORO, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gresham, OR
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Newberg, OR
City
Wilsonville, OR
City
Pendleton, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
Portland, OR
Pendleton, OR
Sports
City
Tigard, OR
The Spun

Former Oregon Football Star Has Reportedly Died

An Oregon Ducks football great has sadly passed away. Jack Morris died at the age of 90 on April 27 due to Alzheimer’s. Morris played two sports at Oregon, but was mainly known for being a standout on the football team. He was a key member of the 1957-58 team that went to the Rose Bowl.
EUGENE, OR
Whiskey Riff

Oregon Man Stumbles Upon The Second Largest Bull Elk In State History While Looking For Pine Cones

Sheesh, talk about a MONSTER. According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, an elk in Union County, Oregon with antlers with a size of 406 6/8 has officially been recorded, giving it the second place record for a Rocky Mountain elk in Oregon. The elk’s skull and antlers were found by a cone collecting crew on private timberland in the Catherine Creek area this past summer, and was turned into the ODFW. Mark Penninger, a certified scorer for Northwest […] The post Oregon Man Stumbles Upon The Second Largest Bull Elk In State History While Looking For Pine Cones first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Relays#Track And Field#Twilight#Javelin#National List#Jesuit High School#The Usa Track Field#Art Skipper#Byu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NBCMontana

Bozeman's Rogers brings offensive talent to Carroll College

BOZEMAN, Mont. — No one will forget what the Bozeman Hawks basketball team accomplished on the court this past season. For many players it was the final chapter, but not for senior Trent Rogers. “He’s explosive,” head coach Troy Hostetler said. “He is very good at getting by people....
BOZEMAN, MT
KXLY

Spokane Indians game postponed, double header scheduled for Saturday

SPOAKNE, Wash.— The game between the Spokane Indians and the Tri-City Dust Devils has been postponed due to bad weather and field conditions. A doubleheader will occur on Saturday, May 7, starting at 5:09 p.m. Two seven-inning games will be played, and a 30-minute intermission will take place in between the end of the first game and the start of the second game.
SPOKANE, WA
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
497
Followers
581
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy