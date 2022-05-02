Severe Weather Statement issued for Quay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Pope; Yell The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River At Morrilton affecting Perry and Conway Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River At Dardanelle 1 NE affecting Yell and Pope Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO LATE MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Arkansas River At Dardanelle 1 NE. * WHEN...From Saturday morning to late Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, Minor flooding, commercial and industrial areas along the river in Dardanelle and Russellville may be affected. Lower lying agricultural land within the levee starts to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 22.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Saturday morning to a crest of 32.5 feet Saturday evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Arkansas River Dardanelle 1 N 32.0 22.2 Fri 2 AM 30.2 32.3 26.1 32.5 7 PM 5/07

