LAPWAI, ID. — The Salmon Orca Project will have its third installment of the Salmon Orca Summit later this month. Pacific Northwest Tribes will host, “Life After the Dams: A Vision for the Columbia Basin & Lower Snake River,” to talk about how to move forward with dams in the Spokane area. The two previous installments saw tribal leaders, advocates and community members discuss how to proceed in life without dams on the Snake River.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO