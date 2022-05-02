Northstate will begin implementing water restrictions: Here's some water conservation tips

With the drought continuing to put pressure on water supplies and many Southern Californians facing outdoor watering restrictions, some may be thinking about making changes to their lawns. One way to save water is to rip out your water-guzzling lawn and opt for a more drought-friendly yard that boasts native California plants. Plants native to […]
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Yuba City has imposed mandatory water restrictions Sunday in the hopes of saving water for 2023. Home improvement continued for Yuba City resident Lori Woodel; she laid new sod in her backyard. “If they told us that a month or two before that, I would have done something else,” she […]
COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday, several fires broke out across Southern Colorado that left first responders rushing to contain them and viewers working to learn more. Above is a map of which fires are still burning as of Wednesday morning. Below are links to FOX21’s previous coverage. Fort Lyon Fire Tuesday, the La Junta Fire Department […]
Thousands of northern Arizona residents have been evacuated after strong winds carried a “wall of fire” as high as 100 ft toward buildings.Authorities said about 766 homes and 2,000 residents were evacuated from area north of Flagstaff by Tuesday evening following the Tunnel Fire’s fast approach. About two dozen buildings were estimated to have been destroyed and the 89 highway, which connects remote parts of northern Arizona with Flagstaff, remains shut.Wind speeds up to 50mph were able to carry the flames towards an area of scattered homes, dry grass and Ponderosa pine trees on the outskirts of Flagstaff, authorities said....
Although Thursday’s drought monitor report shows a dry California, KCRA 3 meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn says it's not quite as dry as it was this time last year. April has seen some spring rain and snow, but that still hasn’t helped to reach normal levels for the month. The...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A funnel cloud filmed in Isleton Thursday afternoon was confirmed as an EF-U Tornado. U in EF-U stands for unknown on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, meaning it’s not known how strong it was. “The tornado touched down in like a field it looks like so there’s really no damage left […]
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — People who live near downtown Sacramento’s freeways say the homeless camps are getting bigger.
“This is the worst it’s been,” said Kelly Morgan, who lives near an encampment.
Caltrans crews have swept the homeless from state property in the area before, forcing campers to pick up their belongings and move somewhere else.
“It’s probably clear for maybe a week to a month at the most, and then they start creeping back in,” Morgan said.
Caltrans says these encampments put public safety at risk and create a danger for drivers. A fire last February was started in a camp under Highway 50...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. REDWOOD NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — The endangered California condor returned to soar the skies over the state's far northern coast redwood forests on Tuesday for the first time in more than a century. Two captive-bred birds were...
The historic drought choking off rivers and reservoirs from the Rocky Mountains to the California coast is threatening to strain power grids this summer, raising the specter of blackouts and forcing the region to rely on more fossil fuels. Many reservoirs that should be brimming with spring snowmelt show bathtub...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Lorenzo Johnson has a Batman watch and a methamphetamine addiction. He has a pair of Vans and a schizophrenia diagnosis, a prison record and a niece named Jameelah Jones, who lives alongside him here in a small patch of shared squalor. At 56, Johnson has no home....
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A ramp that connects two major, and very important, roadways will be closed starting Friday night. Caltrans is preparing to begin weekend road work on Interstate 5 in downtown Sacramento. The project will see many on and off-ramps on northbound I-5 from Highway 50 to J street closed. Caltrans said the […]
Despite the late-season snow that blanketed Northern California last month, almost all of the state remains under significant drought conditions. California’s snowpack, which helps fill up much of the state’s reservoirs, is below average and far from where it needs to be. The dwindling snowpack was captured in a video taken Friday from the International Space […]
Nearly 20 San Luis Obispo County elected officials, business leaders, and community group leaders have signed an open letter in support of Cal Poly taking the lead on the future of the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant.
The post SLO County elected officials sign open letter saying Cal Poly should take lead on Diablo Canyon’s future appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
OROVILLE, Calif. — Former San Franciso Giants catcher Buster Posey recently listed his Butte County hunting lodge for sale, and it can all be yours — for $3.9 million. Named the “Springer Lodge” in Oroville, it is a 106-acre ranch used mostly for duck hunting, but the listing boasts nearby creeks that are good for shooting other birds like dove, turkey and quail.
The 40 million people living in California are nearly double the population 40 years ago, and developers have since met the growing demand by building further into dry, windswept canyons. But as California’s recent past has seen larger and more intense wildfires, local organizations are starting to question what the...
Washoe County commissioners are in discussions to add an extra fee onto Burning Man tickets to maintain a stretch of road that 70,000 Burners tromp across every Labor Day weekend. Bay Area people who attend Burning Man know that the directions are pretty easy. You take I-80 east all the...
Comments / 0