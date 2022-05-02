ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Mystery liver disease: 1st US child death possibly linked to pediatric hepatitis outbreak reported

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qq6eH_0fQ3Nkm100

An increase in severe hepatitis cases in children prompted Wisconsin health officials to issue an alert Wednesday after identifying “at least four similar cases” that may have resulted in the first U.S. child death linked to the mysterious pediatric clusters.

Of the four ill Wisconsin children, one required a liver transplant, and another died, WITI reported.

Should health officials confirm the illnesses, marked by acute liver inflammation in otherwise healthy children, are linked to outbreaks across Europe and the United States, the Wisconsin child’s death would be the first known U.S. child death attributed to the mystery liver disease, possibly linked to the adenovirus, the TV station reported.

Wednesday’s health alert, issued by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, followed similar warnings from both the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization.

More than two dozen cases of severe hepatitis have been reported in at least seven states, and cases have also been reported in at least 11 countries, including the United Kingdom, U.S., Spain, Scotland, Ireland, Israel, Japan and possibly Canada, The Guardian reported.

Since Oct. 1, 2021, nine pediatric hepatitis cases have been confirmed in Alabama children between the ages of 1 and 6 with no known cause, but all nine tested positive for adenovirus. Although two of the Alabama children required liver transplants, none died, CBS News reported.

According to The Guardian, roughly 200 cases have been confirmed globally, more than half of which, or 114 cases, have been diagnosed in the U.K.

None of the pediatric patients to date has a documented history of previous COVID-19 infection, CNN reported.

Dr. Greg DeMuri, a professor at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, told WITI that the specific strain of adenovirus associated with the recent outbreaks, adenovirus 41, often causes gastrointestinal issues and has been known to cause hepatitis in the past.

“It’s just a really rare thing, and I’ve seen only a handful of cases,” DeMuri told the TV station, adding, “The newness part of this is really that it’s infecting healthy kids and seems to be higher numbers than we would expect.”

Per the health alert, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services launched its own investigation after learning of the Alabama cluster.

“Not everybody who has hepatitis would normally get a test for adenovirus, but now clinicians need to know to do that,” DeMuri told WITI, noting that several of his colleagues are investigating better diagnostic tools than traditional blood tests to pinpoint the cause of the outbreaks.

“We need to know: Is this a mutated virus, a variant if you will, that’s more infectious and more likely to cause the infection in the liver, or is this just a random occurrence?” he said.

According to the CDC, hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver with myriad causes, including viral infections, alcohol use, toxins, medications and certain other medical conditions.

Meanwhile, signs and symptoms of the condition may include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, light-colored stools, joint pain and jaundice, the agency stated.

“If you’re the average parent in Wisconsin, I would say do some things that are smart to make sure your kids are healthy, but I don’t think you have to put this high on your radar of things that are of concern,” DeMuri said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Doctors reveal probable cause of mysterious child hepatitis

A total of 111 cases of sudden Hepatitis in children have been identified within the UK with “increasing” evidence that the problem is linked to a virus called adenovirus. The UK Health Security Agency has said it cannot rule out other causes such as Covid, which it is also investigating but that adenovirus had been indentified within 40 out of the 53 cases so far tested for it. Out of the cases identified within the UK a total of 81 are of children in England, 14 in Scotland, 11 in Wales and five in Northern Ireland, with the majority...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Alabama State
Daily Fort Worth

31-year-old health care worker, vaccinated with three Covid-19 vaccine doses, got infected with Omicron less than three weeks after her first Covid-19 infection; her case to be presented by researchers

Months after the winter wave, America keeps low and steady Covid-19 numbers despite the fact that most of the well-known pandemic measures were lifted and people are slowly getting back to leaving their lives like the pre-pandemic period. According to the Covid-19 tracker provided by the New York Times, on Saturday, April 22, the country added a total of 69,897 cases which is higher compared to the 14-day average (46,490 cases), but still considered low and not dangerous.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatitis A#Liver Disease#Viral Hepatitis#Disease Outbreaks#Witi#The U S#Guardian#Cbs News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Concord News Journal

Toddler dies during surgery after the stubborn senior hospital staff decided to perform the operation even though they were warned the hospital was not properly equipped to handle the procedure, lawsuit

Parents are literally prepared to do everything in their power and will go above and beyond to provide their best for their children especially when it comes to children’s health. Whether it’s simple cold or other more complicated illness, it is well known that parents should remain dedicated in keeping children as healthy as possible in the first two years of their lives until they build immunity which is crucial in their further development.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Concord News Journal

Instead of pain reliever to treat tooth pain, teenager was delivered counterfeit pill with fentanyl from a dealer he met online and died due to poisoning; his mother speaks out to raise awareness

More and more teenagers and young people are becoming victims of fentanyl, a powerful opioid used as a pain medication and sometimes used as a recreational drug, in the last couple of years as the drug became cheap and easily accessible. According to data provided by the People magazine, 20 people aged 10-24 years die everyday on average in America from overdose and 75% of those cases are fentanyl-related.
KIDS
NBC Chicago

As BA.2 Continues Rapid Midwest Rise, Here Are COVID Symptoms to Watch For

With the BA.2 omicron subvariant continuing to spread across Chicago, Illinois and the U.S., what symptoms should you be watching for?. The “stealth omicron” subvariant has only been the dominant strain of COVID in the United States for less than a month, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now believes that it is responsible for more than 80% of new cases of the virus.
CHICAGO, IL
Nashville News Hub

“I believe she is the smallest baby ever to be born, with this condition, to survive”, Mother says a surgery using magnets helped doctors save the life of her newborn daughter

Mother says doctors performed a surgery and used magnets to save the life of her newborn daughter. The chief of pediatric surgery at the hospital told the parents that their daughter was the smallest baby ever to be born with this condition to survive. It remains unclear what causes this condition. The health officials believe the condition could be caused by abnormalities in the genes, pointing out that many sufferers also have problems with their digestive system, heart and kidneys. According to the medical personnel, the twins were born at the earliest age from which babies have been known to survive outside the womb.
NEBRASKA STATE
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
62K+
Followers
107K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy