Honor Flight Southern Nevada returns from Washington, D.C.

By KTNV Staff
 4 days ago
According to a press release from the Honor Flight Southern Nevada, they returned home on Sunday at Harry Reid International Airport from Washington, D.C. with 24 veterans who served in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.

MORE: Honor flight takes off, honoring Las Vegas veterans

Honor Flight departed Las Vegas on April 29 for a three-day visit to see several of the war monuments and memorials that stand in their honor. Honor Flight says it incurs all costs of the veterans’ travel.

PREVIOUS: Southern Nevada Honor Flight: Day two

Honor Flight Southern Nevada said they recognize the heroes of the community who sacrificed so much for this country. Most veterans who have participated in this flight will say that this homecoming was far greater than the one that they received when returning home from war.

Comments / 1

The biggest players in Las Vegas -- Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc Report, MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report, and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts, Limited Report -- go broad intentionally. They want to lure as many tourists, businesspeople, and even locals to their megaresorts. Once inside, they offer specific experiences designed for more narrow audiences, but even those tend to be in very broad strokes.
#Korean War#Flight Southern Nevada
