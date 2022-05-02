ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Schwarber’s torment of Mets continues with home runs in first two at-bats

By Zach Braziller
New York Post
Technically, Steve Cohen owns the Mets. But Kyle Schwarber has control over them, too, it seems.

After dominating them last year while with the Nationals, Schwarber was back to his old tricks Sunday night at Citi Field, homering in his first two at-bats against Max Scherzer. Each home run gave the Phillies the lead at the time. Schwarber finished 3-for-4 in the Mets’ eventual 10-6 win.

Dating back to last season, Schwarber has taken Mets pitchers deep an absurd 12 times — and three this week.

Kyle Schwarber scores after hitting one of his two home runs against the Mets on Sunday night.
His second homer on Sunday night was particularly impressive, a two-run blast to right-center field in which he went down to one knee to golf out the Scherzer change up.

The 29-year-old Schwarber, who hit the go-ahead, two-run home run in the Phillies’ win on Saturday night , is hitting .192 with seven homer and 16 RBIs after this two blasts on Sunday.

