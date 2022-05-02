ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caswell County, NC

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Caswell, Rockingham by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-01 20:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Caswell;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jones, Northern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Newport. Target Area: Jones; Northern Craven A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jones and west central Craven Counties through 815 PM EDT At 752 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Phillips Crossroads, or 15 miles southeast of Kinston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Phillips Crossroads, Trenton, and rural Jones County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Fleming by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Fleming; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 175 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER FLEMING GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hancock, Sandusky, Seneca by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hancock; Sandusky; Seneca The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Seneca County in northwestern Ohio South central Sandusky County in northwestern Ohio Northeastern Hancock County in northwestern Ohio * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Arcadia, or 7 miles east of Findlay, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Findlay, Tiffin, Fostoria, Arcadia, Vanlue, New Riegel, Bloomdale, Bettsville, Burgoon, Bascom and Kansas. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 02:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Rockingham, NC
County
Caswell County, NC
City
Halifax, NC
County
Rockingham County, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baldwin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 04:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baldwin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BALDWIN...ESCAMBIA...NORTHWESTERN OKALOOSA...SANTA ROSA AND ESCAMBIA COUNTIES At 426 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles north of Flomaton to 6 miles north of Molino to 4 miles northwest of Gonzalez to Perdido Beach, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Pensacola, Ferry Pass, Brent, West Pensacola, Ensley, Warrington, Gonzalez, Pace, Milton, Gulf Breeze, Brewton, Orange Beach, Goulding, Century, Flomaton, Bagdad, Lillian, Myrtle Grove, Oriole Beach and Navarre. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cimarron; Texas FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE WESTERN AND CENTRAL OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE AND ALL BUT THE NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL TEXAS PANHANDLE * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron and Texas. In Texas Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson Oldham...Potter...Carson...Gray...Deaf Smith...Randall Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...3 to 7. * Timing...10 AM CDT until 9 PM CDT.
CIMARRON COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Northern Gila County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Please notify field crews of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Northern Gila County FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a Fire Weather Watch due to strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Payson and Pine-Strawberry. This includes portions of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, Coconino National Forest and Tonto National Forest. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
GILA COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#South Central
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clinton, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued later this morning. Target Area: Clinton; Scott The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. For the Wapsipinicon River...including De Witt 4S...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 11.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling to 8.8 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Southern Spartanburg, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 04:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 05:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Southern Spartanburg; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Spartanburg, Cherokee and northwestern Union Counties through 515 AM EDT At 439 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles east of Spartanburg, or near Pacolet Mills, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Gaffney, Pacolet, Cowpens, Blacksburg, Pacolet Mills, Grover, Croft State Park, Cedar Springs, Jonesville and Cherokee Falls. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Faulkner, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Faulkner; Perry The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River At Pine Bluff affecting Lincoln and Jefferson Counties. Arkansas River At Toad Suck Lock And Dam Tailwater affecting Faulkner and Perry Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Arkansas River At Toad Suck Lock And Dam Tailwater. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 266.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 274.8 feet early Sunday afternoon. - Action stage is 273.0 feet. - Flood stage is 275.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Arkansas River Toad Suck Lock 275.0 266. Fri 2 AM 269. 274. 274. 274.8 1 PM 5/08
FAULKNER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Glacier Bay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 01:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-06 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Glacier Bay DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 22 will result in frost formation. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Glacier Bay. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, until 8 AM AKDT this morning. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Aviation activities will be adversely impacted through mid morning.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 01:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-06 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area; Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Yakutat Area. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area; Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 AND 295 BELOW 8000 FEET FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 AND 295 BELOW 8000 FEET * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 295 Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area below 7000 feet. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds on Saturday, and potentially again Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Duval, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces, Inland San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Duval; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; La Salle; Live Oak; McMullen; Webb HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 105 AND 109 DEGREES ARE EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON The combination of warm temperatures and high dewpoints will produce heat indices between 105 and 109 degrees this afternoon from the Brush Country to the inland portions of the southern Coastal Bend. Residents with outdoor activities planned are urged to drink plenty of water, wear light weight and light colored clothing and take frequent breaks from the heat. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
DUVAL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Northern Liberty, Polk, San Jacinto, Southern Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Northern Liberty; Polk; San Jacinto; Southern Liberty DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...San Jacinto, Polk, and Liberty Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baldwin, Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Baldwin; Mobile The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Mobile County in southwestern Alabama West central Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama * Until 400 AM CDT. * At 324 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over I65 And AL 158, or 4 miles west of Saraland, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Satsuma around 330 AM CDT. Creola and Axis around 335 AM CDT. I65 And AL 225 around 350 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Rusk, San Augustine by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 04:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches; Rusk; San Augustine DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Cherokee County, Rusk County, Nacogdoches County, Angelina County and San Augustine County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Lee, Coastal Manatee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Lee; Coastal Manatee; Coastal Sarasota; Pinellas HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Pinellas, Coastal Manatee, Coastal Sarasota, Coastal Charlotte and Coastal Lee Counties. * WHEN...From noon EDT today through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Hardin, Northern Jasper, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Hardin; Northern Jasper; Tyler DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Tyler, Hardin and Northern Jasper Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy