Appomattox County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Appomattox, Buckingham, Campbell, Charlotte, City of Danville by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-01 20:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Appomattox; Buckingham;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cuyahoga, Lorain, Medina, Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Lorain; Medina; Summit The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cuyahoga County in northeastern Ohio Medina County in northeastern Ohio Northern Summit County in northeastern Ohio Lorain County in north central Ohio * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 724 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles north of Lorain to near North Ridgeville to near New London, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cleveland, Akron, Lorain, Elyria, Medina, Willowick, Vermilion, Parma, Lakewood, Cuyahoga Falls, Euclid, Cleveland Heights, Strongsville, Brunswick, Westlake, North Royalton, North Ridgeville, Kent, Solon and Avon Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in the southern part of the range including along South Pass. Northern parts of the range should expect 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult across South Pass overnight.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jones, Northern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Newport. Target Area: Jones; Northern Craven A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jones and west central Craven Counties through 815 PM EDT At 752 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Phillips Crossroads, or 15 miles southeast of Kinston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Phillips Crossroads, Trenton, and rural Jones County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berrien, Colquitt, Cook, Tift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 18:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Berrien; Colquitt; Cook; Tift The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Cook County in south central Georgia Berrien County in south central Georgia Northeastern Colquitt County in south central Georgia Southeastern Tift County in south central Georgia * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 647 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Omega, or 11 miles south of Tifton, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Nashville, Adel, Sparks, Enigma, Omega, Lenox, Alapaha, Ellenton, Reed Bingham State Park, Eldorado, Massee, Glory, Flat Ford, Wagon Wheel, Weber, Cottle, Cook Co A/P, Cool Spring, Staunton and Berrien Co A/P. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA
#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#Charlotte
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grayson, Smyth, Wythe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 15:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Grayson; Smyth; Wythe The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Smyth County in southwestern Virginia Wythe County in southwestern Virginia North central Grayson County in southwestern Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 340 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Crockett, or over Speedwell, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wytheville Max Meadows Speedwell Fort Chiswell Cripple Creek Crockett and Ivanhoe. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Logan, Norton, Rawlins, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 02:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Logan; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Thomas Patchy dense fog will impact portions of the region this morning Patchy dense fog is possible across portions of the Tri State area, mainly along and east of a line from Culbertson, Nebraska south into Oakley, Kansas. Visibility may drop down to a mile or less at times. This will impact area travelers through 800 AM MDT/900 AM CDT.
DECATUR COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Southern Spartanburg, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 04:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 05:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Southern Spartanburg; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Spartanburg, Cherokee and northwestern Union Counties through 515 AM EDT At 439 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles east of Spartanburg, or near Pacolet Mills, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Gaffney, Pacolet, Cowpens, Blacksburg, Pacolet Mills, Grover, Croft State Park, Cedar Springs, Jonesville and Cherokee Falls. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Lee, Coastal Manatee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Lee; Coastal Manatee; Coastal Sarasota; Pinellas HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Pinellas, Coastal Manatee, Coastal Sarasota, Coastal Charlotte and Coastal Lee Counties. * WHEN...From noon EDT today through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Northern Liberty, Polk, San Jacinto, Southern Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Northern Liberty; Polk; San Jacinto; Southern Liberty DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...San Jacinto, Polk, and Liberty Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Antelope, Boone, Butler, Colfax, Jefferson, Knox, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Butler; Colfax; Jefferson; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Saline; Seward; Stanton PATCHY DENSE FOG EXPECTED EARLY THIS MORNING Some patchy dense fog will be possible early this morning with visibility down to one quarter to one half miles at times. The visibility cold also fluctuate rapidly over short distances. Use low beam headlines, slow down if necessary, and and allow a little extra following distance between vehicles.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baldwin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Baldwin The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama * Until 415 AM CDT. * At 343 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Daphne, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Loxley around 355 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151, 152, 153, AND 154 The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154. * TIMING...Late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Faulkner, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Faulkner; Perry The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River At Pine Bluff affecting Lincoln and Jefferson Counties. Arkansas River At Toad Suck Lock And Dam Tailwater affecting Faulkner and Perry Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Arkansas River At Toad Suck Lock And Dam Tailwater. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 266.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 274.8 feet early Sunday afternoon. - Action stage is 273.0 feet. - Flood stage is 275.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Arkansas River Toad Suck Lock 275.0 266. Fri 2 AM 269. 274. 274. 274.8 1 PM 5/08
FAULKNER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clinton, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued later this morning. Target Area: Clinton; Scott The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. For the Wapsipinicon River...including De Witt 4S...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 11.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling to 8.8 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 05:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Escambia; Okaloosa; Santa Rosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama Escambia County in south central Alabama Northwestern Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida Escambia County in northwestern Florida * Until 500 AM CDT. * At 412 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Atmore to 12 miles west of Molino to 10 miles east of Robertsdale to Bon Secour, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pensacola, Ferry Pass, Brent, West Pensacola, Ensley, Warrington, Gonzalez, Gulf Shores, Atmore, Foley, Pace, Milton, Gulf Breeze, Brewton, Orange Beach, Goulding, Century, Flomaton, Bagdad and Lillian. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 01:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-06 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area; Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Yakutat Area. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ENVIRONMENT

