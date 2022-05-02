ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Nacogdoches by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-01 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jones, Northern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Newport. Target Area: Jones; Northern Craven A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jones and west central Craven Counties through 815 PM EDT At 752 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Phillips Crossroads, or 15 miles southeast of Kinston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Phillips Crossroads, Trenton, and rural Jones County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 01:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-06 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area; Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Yakutat Area. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Humboldt County, Northern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Humboldt County; Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; Southwest Elko County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Elko County, Humboldt County, Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range, Lander County, Eureka County, and Southwest Elko County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust is expected along with the strong winds. Look for visibility to be greatly reduced at times, especially around the I-80 and US-50 corridors.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Hardin, Northern Jasper, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Hardin; Northern Jasper; Tyler DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Tyler, Hardin and Northern Jasper Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Northern Liberty, Polk, San Jacinto, Southern Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Northern Liberty; Polk; San Jacinto; Southern Liberty DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...San Jacinto, Polk, and Liberty Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in the southern part of the range including along South Pass. Northern parts of the range should expect 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult across South Pass overnight.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 02:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hancock, Sandusky, Seneca by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hancock; Sandusky; Seneca The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Seneca County in northwestern Ohio South central Sandusky County in northwestern Ohio Northeastern Hancock County in northwestern Ohio * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Arcadia, or 7 miles east of Findlay, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Findlay, Tiffin, Fostoria, Arcadia, Vanlue, New Riegel, Bloomdale, Bettsville, Burgoon, Bascom and Kansas. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Montgomery THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL GILES...SOUTHWESTERN CRAIG AND NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters should use extreme caution if venturing onto Fort Peck Lake. For your personal safety, avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * TIMING...Today through 10 pm. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Brazos; Burleson; Grimes; Houston; Madison; Montgomery; Trinity; Walker; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Houston, Trinity, Madison, Walker, Burleson, Brazos, Washington, Grimes, and Montgomery Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Fleming by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Fleming; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 175 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER FLEMING GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area; Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 AND 295 BELOW 8000 FEET FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 AND 295 BELOW 8000 FEET * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 295 Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area below 7000 feet. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds on Saturday, and potentially again Sunday.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cimarron; Texas FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE WESTERN AND CENTRAL OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE AND ALL BUT THE NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL TEXAS PANHANDLE * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron and Texas. In Texas Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson Oldham...Potter...Carson...Gray...Deaf Smith...Randall Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...3 to 7. * Timing...10 AM CDT until 9 PM CDT.
CIMARRON COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for South Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: South Laramie Range HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...South Laramie Range. * WHEN...From 9 AM MDT this morning through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bourbon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. late tonight at 315 AM CDT. Target Area: Bourbon The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Little Osage River at Fulton affecting Bourbon County. For the Little Osage River Basin...including Fulton...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Osage River at Fulton. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:46 AM CDT Friday the stage was 26.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:46 AM CDT Friday was 26.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 28.0 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 28.0 feet on 04/30/2017. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Duval, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces, Inland San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Duval; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; La Salle; Live Oak; McMullen; Webb HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 105 AND 109 DEGREES ARE EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON The combination of warm temperatures and high dewpoints will produce heat indices between 105 and 109 degrees this afternoon from the Brush Country to the inland portions of the southern Coastal Bend. Residents with outdoor activities planned are urged to drink plenty of water, wear light weight and light colored clothing and take frequent breaks from the heat. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
DUVAL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grayson, Smyth, Wythe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 15:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Grayson; Smyth; Wythe The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Smyth County in southwestern Virginia Wythe County in southwestern Virginia North central Grayson County in southwestern Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 340 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Crockett, or over Speedwell, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wytheville Max Meadows Speedwell Fort Chiswell Cripple Creek Crockett and Ivanhoe. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Inland, Butler, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baldwin Inland; Butler; Clarke; Conecuh; Escambia; Monroe; Wilcox Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Butler, Monroe, northwestern Baldwin, east central Clarke, western Escambia, southeastern Wilcox and central Conecuh Counties through 445 AM CDT At 400 AM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles northwest of Peterman to 6 miles west of Frisco City to 5 miles southwest of Uriah to 6 miles west of Poarch Creek Reservation. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Atmore, Monroeville, Frisco City, Stockton, McCullough, Peterman, Uriah, Excel, Beatrice, Vredenburgh, Repton, Pine Apple, Pollard, I65 And US 84, I65 And CR 1, I65 And AL 113, I65 And AL 21 and Poarch Creek Reservation. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 14 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds on Saturday, and potentially again Sunday.
DELTA COUNTY, CO

