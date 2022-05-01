School Sports Roundup: Bishop Fenwick baseball knocks off Danvers

The Bishop Fenwick baseball team kept its streak of strong play going Saturday afternoon, as the Crusaders rode solid pitching and some timely hitting to a 7-3 victory over Danvers. The victory gives Fenwick three wins in its last four games.

Anthony Herbert earned the win on the mound after tossing four innings and allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits with one strikeout, while Marco Carrillo threw three perfect innings of relief and struck out four.

Costa Beechin had a hit and two RBI in the victory, while Nick Villano notched a double and one RBI. Mike Faragi and Nick Caputo each had one RBI for Fenwick, while Anthony Marino and Dan Reddick added hits.

Bishop Fenwick (3-7) travels to Archbishop Williams Monday (3:30).

BASEBALL

Swampscott 13, Marblehead 10

Marblehead 5, Swampscott 4

After wrapping up a game from earlier in the season that was called due to darkness, the Magicians picked up the thrilling victory when they threw out the tying run at the plate to end the game Saturday afternoon.

Shane Keough went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI to pace the Marblehead offense, while Liam McIlroy went 1-for-4 with two RBI. Andy Titus went 1-for-4 with one RBI.

Marblehead (5-5) travels to Beverly Wednesday (4).

Cam O’Brien went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI in the loss, while Connor Correnti and Harry Riddell each had a hit.

Swampscott (6-3) hosts Danvers Wednesday (6:30).

Winthrop 8, Lowell Catholic 7 (F/9)

Anthony Indrisano notched a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Vikings a thrilling victory.

Phil Boncore led the offensive attack, going 4-for-5 with three RBI. Colin Kinsella went 0-for-2 with two RBI, while Cam Martin went 0-for-4 with one RBI.

Boncore also earned the win on the mound after pitching two scoreless innings of relief, while Matt DeCarney and Jay Fotiades also saw relief innings. Zach Bogusz got the start and went the first three innings, allowing three runs on four hits with two strikeouts.

Winthrop (6-4) travels to Masconomet Wednesday (4).

Cambridge 2, Revere 0

The Patriots were only able to scrape together two hits in the loss, with Dom Boudreau and Sal DeAngelis each notching one.

Chris Cassidy pitched well in the loss, going six innings and allowing two runs on four hits with five strikeouts. Brendan Sack pitched one scoreless inning of relief.

Revere (7-3) travels to Lynn English Monday (4).

Lynnfield 7, Pentucket 5

Lynnfield (3-6) plays on the road at North Reading Tuesday (4:15).

BOYS LACROSSE

Bishop Fenwick 12, Bishop Stang 5

Manny Alvarez-Segee notched five goals and four assists to pace the offense, while Tyler Mullen picked up two goals and four assists. Goalie Will Gibbs had 12 saves in the win for the Crusaders.

Bishop Fenwick (6-4) plays on the road at Archbishop Williams Monday (4).

Newburyport 9, Lynnfield 8

Drew Damiani had a big game with three goals and two assists, while Will Norton was close behind with three goals. Jack Calichman had one goal and three assists, while Will Steadman had one goal and two assists. AJ Chiaradonna had one assist, while goalie Ben Pimentel had 13 saves.

Lynnfield (4-3) travels to Ipswich Monday (4:30).

Swampscott 12, Essex Tech 10

The Big Blue got a pair of three-goal, two-assist performances from Zach Pierce and Jack Russo to earn the win, while Jason Codispoti had two goals. Cole Hamernick and Aidan Breault each notched one goal and one assist, while Liam Herlihy and Harrison Kinne each scored one goal. Liam Keaney and Christian Urbano each had one assist in the win.

Swampscott (3-5) hosts Gloucester Monday (4).

GIRLS LACROSSE

Wayland 17, Marblehead 6

Hadley Wales led the way with two goals and one assist, while Ramona Gillett was close behind with two goals. Isabelle Ferrante and Sydney Langton each scored one goal, while Molly Cronin had one assist. Goalie Kate Santeusanio made seven saves for the Magicians.

Marblehead (4-8) travels to Winthrop Monday (4).

