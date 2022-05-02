ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Dozens walk in solidarity with Ukraine

By Jacqui Gomersall
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=458dag_0fQ3MoPY00

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Dozens of people came together on Sunday in support for those in the heart of the Ukraine-Russian war.

The interfaith solidarity walk started at Blessed Trinity Polish National Catholic Church on Plymouth Avenue and ended at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church on Center Street.

It was a full-circle symbolic moment — as millions of Ukrainians are fleeing to Poland to seek shelter.

Evacuations underway in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine

Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan declared May 1st as Support Ukraine Day in the city.

“This proclamation not only condemns the Russian Federation but also commends the Ukrainians for continuing their fight for freedom,” Mayor Paul Coogan said. “The city of Fall River stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and their fight for freedom and applauds them for their strength, courage, bravery.”

After the ceremony, dozens walked the streets of Fall River with sunflowers and Ukrainian flags in hand.

Rev. Robert Nemkovich said his parish has already raised and donated $10,000 to their sister parish in Poland to help bring supplies and refugees to the border.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fall River, MA
Society
City
Fall River, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Refugees#Ukrainians#Nexstar Media Inc
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

Ukraine round-up: Russia sends warning to US

For weeks Russian forces have been withdrawing from around the Ukrainian capital to focus on seizing eastern parts of the country. But Friday proved that that Kyiv is still far from safe. Russia said it hit a plant just outside the city that makes anti-aircraft and anti-ship missiles, and claimed...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Putin's message to Biden? Russia pounds five railway stations in central and western Ukraine after Blinken travelled to Kyiv by train

Railway stations in central and western Ukraine have been bombed by Russia today, just hours after two of America's top officials visited Kyiv by rail. Russian missiles hit stations in the Lviv, Rivne, Vinnyista and Kyiv regions in the early hours, Ukrainian media reported, including one in the town of Krasne - just 70 miles from the border with Poland. More explosions were heard in Zhmerynka, in central Ukraine, around 150 miles south west of Kyiv.
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine war: Ukraine can hit Russia with UK weapons - minister

It would be acceptable for Ukrainian forces to use Western weapons to attack military targets on Russian soil, a UK defence minister has said. James Heappey said strikes on supply lines were a "legitimate" part of war. The UK announced it will give Ukraine a small number of anti-aircraft vehicles.
MILITARY
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy