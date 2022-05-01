St. Mary’s softball bounces back with win over Newton South

LYNN — The St. Mary’s softball team never expected to find itself on a losing streak this season, and the Spartans ended any chance of a prolonged slump on Saturday afternoon when they put together a big offensive day in a 10-4 win over Newton South at Breed Middle School.

Prior to the win on Saturday, the Spartans had lost their previous two games when their opponents rallied back from behind in each.

Lily Newhall may have earned the win on the mound for St. Mary’s, but it was her bat that really led the Spartans on Saturday. Newhall went 2-for-3 and recorded three RBI to lead the way, while Riley Zukas went 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored. Brooke Moloney went 3-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored, while Jenna Chaplain (2-for-3) and Anna Fringuelli (2-for-4) each had one RBI as well.

St. Mary’s (7-3) hosts Bishop Stang Monday (4).

