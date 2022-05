Everyone is aware of what will happen if our town and valley does not have affordable housing for its employees. I urge the Vail Town Council not to condemn the East Vail affordable housing project. I currently live in employee housing at Beaver Creek Resort at the Tarnes, and without this employee housing, I would not be here and be able to have my current employment with Vail Resorts at Beaver Creek and pursue using my master’s degree in sports management in the ski industry.

VAIL, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO